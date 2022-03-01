Stone and light wood siding paired with 3 story window facade
The open-plan kitchen-and-dining space features a Douglas fir ceiling and ceiling beams and polished concrete floors.
The home maintains remarkable material consistency, with Douglas fir cladding the beams, kitchen countertop, and interior walls. The open-plan kitchen absorbs views of the lake through an expansive glass wall.
A duo of vintage Cubica chairs from Verzelloni and globe-shaped light fixtures set against warm slats of Douglas Fir elicit a retro spirit in the living room.