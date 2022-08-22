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A cozy bedroom awaits down the hall, located steps from the fully remodeled bath.
A cozy bedroom awaits down the hall, located steps from the fully remodeled bath.
Perched in the hills of Los Feliz, the 1920s Spanish-style property is packed with custom tile, curved archways, and exposed beams.
Perched in the hills of Los Feliz, the 1920s Spanish-style property is packed with custom tile, curved archways, and exposed beams.
The remodeled residence sits in the heart of Alcácer do Sal, a serene riverside town steeped in history and lined with cobbled streets and ancient architecture.
The remodeled residence sits in the heart of Alcácer do Sal, a serene riverside town steeped in history and lined with cobbled streets and ancient architecture.
In a chaotic stretch of Brooklyn, architect Nicholas Hunt built a 55-square-foot reprieve from the bustle in his own backyard. The studio, crafted with salvaged fence pickets and cedar planks, is crowned with a Plexiglas skylight.
In a chaotic stretch of Brooklyn, architect Nicholas Hunt built a 55-square-foot reprieve from the bustle in his own backyard. The studio, crafted with salvaged fence pickets and cedar planks, is crowned with a Plexiglas skylight.
The new kitchen features green kit kat tiles, a terrazzo-effect rubber floor, white cabinetry, and cherry wood veneered cabinets. The client originally wanted teak cabinets, but 4 S Architecture recommended using cherry wood instead as it is more sustainable but has the same warm tones as teak. “We couldn’t get behind teak as a product so we used FSC certified European cherry that has less air miles than American cherry,” explains architect Julia Hamson. “The client was really pleased with the result.”
The new kitchen features green kit kat tiles, a terrazzo-effect rubber floor, white cabinetry, and cherry wood veneered cabinets. The client originally wanted teak cabinets, but 4 S Architecture recommended using cherry wood instead as it is more sustainable but has the same warm tones as teak. “We couldn’t get behind teak as a product so we used FSC certified European cherry that has less air miles than American cherry,” explains architect Julia Hamson. “The client was really pleased with the result.”
The wood-and-glass home has an adaptable layout, with a kitchen, a bathroom, and two closets hidden behind pocket doors.
The wood-and-glass home has an adaptable layout, with a kitchen, a bathroom, and two closets hidden behind pocket doors.
Whitewashed pine walls and an exposed pine ceiling help soften the space, while artworks and vintage finds give it life. The black and white drawing is by Adam himself, and the couple found the hanging tumbleweed in a fence somewhere between Marfa and El Paso.
Whitewashed pine walls and an exposed pine ceiling help soften the space, while artworks and vintage finds give it life. The black and white drawing is by Adam himself, and the couple found the hanging tumbleweed in a fence somewhere between Marfa and El Paso.
The architects added a cork wall behind the bed for a layer of warmth within the space.
The architects added a cork wall behind the bed for a layer of warmth within the space.
"When not being used as my studio, the living room is transformed into a meeting space with modular furniture designed to adapt to any occasion. The sofas can face each other or form an L-shape, depending on the vibe you want to create,
"When not being used as my studio, the living room is transformed into a meeting space with modular furniture designed to adapt to any occasion. The sofas can face each other or form an L-shape, depending on the vibe you want to create,
"You can see that language is still there with the sort of two pitched roofs. There is another pitched roof behind that as well, which is the main extension at the back of the house, but you can't really see it from the street,
"You can see that language is still there with the sort of two pitched roofs. There is another pitched roof behind that as well, which is the main extension at the back of the house, but you can't really see it from the street,
The upstairs guest room features 15-foot pitched ceilings, as well as a corner reading nook.
The upstairs guest room features 15-foot pitched ceilings, as well as a corner reading nook.
Another bright, airy space is the formal dining area which frames striking Reservoir views.
Another bright, airy space is the formal dining area which frames striking Reservoir views.
A custom banquette anchors a vintage table with a Nelson Saucer Bubble Pendant hanging above and vintage Scandinavian sconces rewired for accent lighting on the wall. The banquette’s placement against the wall allows for easy circulation through the room to the rear of the house.
A custom banquette anchors a vintage table with a Nelson Saucer Bubble Pendant hanging above and vintage Scandinavian sconces rewired for accent lighting on the wall. The banquette’s placement against the wall allows for easy circulation through the room to the rear of the house.

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