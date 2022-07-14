Evoking a periscope, a walled staircase splits the Junipero House in two, reinforcing the strict graphic lines of the home’s ‘soft brutalist’ style.
The 360° fireplace is the functional and aesthetic centerpiece, serving as the heart of the home where guests can enjoy an early-morning coffee and a late-night chat.
The cozy, 323-square-foot cabin is a cozy retreat amidst the vast landscape it inhabits.
If you think this $3.9M home’s distinctive sloping roofline is impressive, just wait until you see the midcentury details awaiting inside.
The eco-friendly escape is powered by solar panels and a wind turbine—and it even includes a full bath.
The pool's long, rectangular shape mimics the verticality of the main living structure just beyond.
Simultaneously modern and rustic, a carefully-considered marriage of wood and steel makes the revamped Angwin, California, residence a comfortable and accessible family home.
Molly has her design studio in the garage, which is one use Responsive Homes founder Michael Tessler envisioned when he was forced by the city to include space for two cars in the home’s plan.
In such a small space, storage is an important consideration. A wall-mounted open shelving system offers storage for books and plants as well as creating a visually striking composition.
There are easy lines of sight between the main floor and the upper level.
“Bruno Taut’s use of color and multidisciplinary approach in architecture, interiors, furniture, was a big inspiration,” says Civilian principal Nicko Elliott.
Kalon founder and creative director Michaele Simmering has worked from her in-home studio since she launched her business.
After living with the original exterior for a while, Bryan had the shell buffed to its natural silver finish. “I think it's the most gorgeous thing in the world,” says Bryan of the Airstream’s iconic shape.
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
Yellow vinyl floor tile defines the new living room and keeps the interior from veering too industrial. “You need to offset the brick with something simple,” says Tom. “Otherwise, you get too many textures.” The lights and coffee table were found at local vintage stores.