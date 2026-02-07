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Painting the walls Benjamin Moore's Gentleman's Gray went a long way to elevate the den, which doubles as an office for Noah. Interior designer Allyson Campbell completed the space with a Roche Bobois sofa, a lounge chair by Ferm Living and pillows covered in a Garza Maria stripe (on sofa) and fabric by Pierre Frey (on the built-ins flanking the fireplace).
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
Not every client-designer relationship would have thrived under such extreme circumstances, but Dovey credits Sarah and Ben’s attitude for the project’s success. “They were observant and thoughtful, and really took the time to ask all the right questions,” says Dovey. “In the end, it went so well just because of the great relationships.”