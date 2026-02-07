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Collection by Wren Allen

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“The bedroom is without a doubt my happy place,” Adam says.
“The bedroom is without a doubt my happy place,” Adam says.
Painting the walls Benjamin Moore's Gentleman's Gray went a long way to elevate the den, which doubles as an office for Noah. Interior designer Allyson Campbell completed the space with a Roche Bobois sofa, a lounge chair by Ferm Living and pillows covered in a Garza Maria stripe (on sofa) and fabric by Pierre Frey (on the built-ins flanking the fireplace).
Painting the walls Benjamin Moore's Gentleman's Gray went a long way to elevate the den, which doubles as an office for Noah. Interior designer Allyson Campbell completed the space with a Roche Bobois sofa, a lounge chair by Ferm Living and pillows covered in a Garza Maria stripe (on sofa) and fabric by Pierre Frey (on the built-ins flanking the fireplace).
The open-concept living area, a benefit of the Quonset-design, includes velvet chairs from CB2.
The open-concept living area, a benefit of the Quonset-design, includes velvet chairs from CB2.
The view from the entrance into the apartment; on the left is an Inland sofa from &Tradition, chosen for its relaxed form, clean lines and subtle curves to match the bullnose bricks.
The view from the entrance into the apartment; on the left is an Inland sofa from &Tradition, chosen for its relaxed form, clean lines and subtle curves to match the bullnose bricks.
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
A woodstove by Stuv is anchored by a bookshelf and firewood storage.
A woodstove by Stuv is anchored by a bookshelf and firewood storage.
Lamps and vintage furniture that the homeowner and his partner collected on their travels adorn the home. Jun introduced an Enigma 425 pendant lamp from Louis Poulsen as a statement piece over the living space.
Lamps and vintage furniture that the homeowner and his partner collected on their travels adorn the home. Jun introduced an Enigma 425 pendant lamp from Louis Poulsen as a statement piece over the living space.
Not every client-designer relationship would have thrived under such extreme circumstances, but Dovey credits Sarah and Ben’s attitude for the project’s success. “They were observant and thoughtful, and really took the time to ask all the right questions,” says Dovey. “In the end, it went so well just because of the great relationships.”
Not every client-designer relationship would have thrived under such extreme circumstances, but Dovey credits Sarah and Ben’s attitude for the project’s success. “They were observant and thoughtful, and really took the time to ask all the right questions,” says Dovey. “In the end, it went so well just because of the great relationships.”
A Nelson bed and bench join a Design By Them love seat in the primary bedroom. The hand-knotted linen rug is by Palermo, and the artworks are by Virginie Hucher.
A Nelson bed and bench join a Design By Them love seat in the primary bedroom. The hand-knotted linen rug is by Palermo, and the artworks are by Virginie Hucher.
Larger rooms feature a small closet area with a Smeg refrigerator.
Larger rooms feature a small closet area with a Smeg refrigerator.
The couple's living room, anchored by a favorite old leather sofa, stays cool with the help of a ceiling fan and mini-split heating and cooling unit.
The couple's living room, anchored by a favorite old leather sofa, stays cool with the help of a ceiling fan and mini-split heating and cooling unit.
The ADU's kitchenette is tucked into one side of the structure, with a ladder leading to a carpeted playroom for the kids. "It's a great example of a family home that doesn't always look like it,
The ADU's kitchenette is tucked into one side of the structure, with a ladder leading to a carpeted playroom for the kids. "It's a great example of a family home that doesn't always look like it,