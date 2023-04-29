Last Chance: Get 35% off Dwell with promo code RESERVE35
Both kids' bedrooms also have en suite bathrooms.
The custom white oak vanity was given the same treatment as the storage in the family room.
The wall of backsplash tile behind the sinks emphasizes the ceiling height.
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
The freestanding tub was oriented precisely so that the bather can enjoy maximum forest views during a soak.
The tub sold the downstairs tenants on the unit.
The adjoining bathroom gets indirect daylight via openings in the brick wall and a transom window.
"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.
The timber joinery in the bathroom conceals storage that allows the family home to remain uncluttered. The large windows frame green views that belie the urban context and complement the refined material palette.
The full-height glass sliding door leads to a balcony that overlooks the backyard. The wall is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova.
"The fixed glass without a door really makes it feel like a room within the room, and the plastered walls allow a continuity of subtle texture from wet to dry areas," Lanigan says. The lightwell is connected to the roof deck above.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
The luminous new bathroom repurposes the original medicine cabinet and light fixture, while statement cement floor tile from Original Mission Tile in Hex Bakery adds a graphic punch. The ceramic subway wall tile is Florida Tile ‘Arctic Matte’, and the wall-mounted faucet is a Tiburon Series Lavatory Faucet from California Faucets in matte black.
To pay homage to the home’s era, the couple chose a midcentury-inspired Pacific Green Starburst III tile from the Cement Tile Shop to go behind the Moreno Bath MOB rosewood vanity. Hudson Valley Lighting fixtures and CB2 mirrors add some retro bling to the bath.
In the bathrooms, a different variety of plaster was employed: Moroccan Tadelakt, selected for its waterproof application. (“You see it in most hammams,” says Grimshaw, who had spent time working in Morroco.)
