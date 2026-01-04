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Collection by Luke Lanzoni

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In his renovation of Kate Brien Kitz and David Kitz’s Los Angeles home, architect Andrew Hall reinterpreted the original gable roof and siding. Landscape designers Mary Lange and Molly Funk transformed the yard with drought-tolerant plants. The walkway decking is from Kebony kebony, the Seaspray paint from Benjamin Moore, and the front door hardware from Emtek.
In his renovation of Kate Brien Kitz and David Kitz’s Los Angeles home, architect Andrew Hall reinterpreted the original gable roof and siding. Landscape designers Mary Lange and Molly Funk transformed the yard with drought-tolerant plants. The walkway decking is from Kebony kebony, the Seaspray paint from Benjamin Moore, and the front door hardware from Emtek.
The Weltys separated the kitchen/dining area from the living room with a stair framed by maple slats. The treads, made from leftover maple countertop pieces, are set into a steel framework. The staircase cost $2,204 for 168 square feet of material in total.
The Weltys separated the kitchen/dining area from the living room with a stair framed by maple slats. The treads, made from leftover maple countertop pieces, are set into a steel framework. The staircase cost $2,204 for 168 square feet of material in total.
The main living area is on the second floor in an open double-height space where the ceiling peaks at 15 feet under an angled roof. It contains an airy kitchen/dining area and a living room. A hallway leads to the primary bedroom, and a loft contains a bedroom for their kids. The ground floor has an apartment they rent to local teachers.
The main living area is on the second floor in an open double-height space where the ceiling peaks at 15 feet under an angled roof. It contains an airy kitchen/dining area and a living room. A hallway leads to the primary bedroom, and a loft contains a bedroom for their kids. The ground floor has an apartment they rent to local teachers.
An outdoor breezeway between the storage shed and the main house is ideal for outdoor dining.
An outdoor breezeway between the storage shed and the main house is ideal for outdoor dining.
Renowned firm Bohlin Cywinski Jackson designed an understated 1,000-square-foot cabin in a lakeside town in Northern Michigan.
Renowned firm Bohlin Cywinski Jackson designed an understated 1,000-square-foot cabin in a lakeside town in Northern Michigan.
Architect Johan Sundberg looked to Japanese architects like Kengo Kuma for inspiration for the design of a holiday home in southern Sweden. "We call it the Katsura typology, but that's probably sacrilegious," he says. The eaves of the gently sloped hipped roof extend generously in all directions, turning the deck into a covered retreat that’s part veranda, part engawa, the Japanese version of a porch.
Architect Johan Sundberg looked to Japanese architects like Kengo Kuma for inspiration for the design of a holiday home in southern Sweden. "We call it the Katsura typology, but that's probably sacrilegious," he says. The eaves of the gently sloped hipped roof extend generously in all directions, turning the deck into a covered retreat that’s part veranda, part engawa, the Japanese version of a porch.
An oversized window to the outdoors was a priority for the co-founders, who want their clients to feel connected to nature.
An oversized window to the outdoors was a priority for the co-founders, who want their clients to feel connected to nature.