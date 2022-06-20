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Collection by Elizabeth Ziph

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The large backyard space extends the home’s 1,378 square foot interior, with a Milgard bifold door creating fluidity between indoors and out.
The large backyard space extends the home’s 1,378 square foot interior, with a Milgard bifold door creating fluidity between indoors and out.
The redesigned primary bathroom features ‘Venice Sparse’ tiles from Concrete Collaborative. “My husband always wanted terrazzo, as he is a true midcentury fan,” says Leah, “and the one we ended up going with reminded me of the beach with some sand tones and beautiful almost sea glass chips in it.”
The redesigned primary bathroom features ‘Venice Sparse’ tiles from Concrete Collaborative. “My husband always wanted terrazzo, as he is a true midcentury fan,” says Leah, “and the one we ended up going with reminded me of the beach with some sand tones and beautiful almost sea glass chips in it.”
Purchased from its original owner, the 1957 dwelling was reinvigorated, and turned into a space the family can call home for many years to come. “It’s been amazing to see new families buy in our neighborhood, and restore the homes back to their midcentury glory,” says Leah.
Purchased from its original owner, the 1957 dwelling was reinvigorated, and turned into a space the family can call home for many years to come. “It’s been amazing to see new families buy in our neighborhood, and restore the homes back to their midcentury glory,” says Leah.
The counter space was tripled, thanks to an island with oxidized Dekton installed in a waterfall treatment. The stairs were widened to become seats. "You can sit down there with a glass of wine,
The counter space was tripled, thanks to an island with oxidized Dekton installed in a waterfall treatment. The stairs were widened to become seats. "You can sit down there with a glass of wine,
The floating vanity is custom-designed and built, with a backlit mirror and porcelain tile to "create a cocoon-like atmosphere,
The floating vanity is custom-designed and built, with a backlit mirror and porcelain tile to "create a cocoon-like atmosphere,
Before: Mariano wanted to embrace a dark, moody palette in the bathroom, given there's no natural light or exterior windows.
Before: Mariano wanted to embrace a dark, moody palette in the bathroom, given there's no natural light or exterior windows.
The dining corner has the best view, with a Kartell F1/Y Pendant in Sky Blue over the table.
The dining corner has the best view, with a Kartell F1/Y Pendant in Sky Blue over the table.
Native landscaping gives the corner lot a sense of privacy, despite its location near Beacon’s Main Street, hiking trails, and Metro-North.
Native landscaping gives the corner lot a sense of privacy, despite its location near Beacon’s Main Street, hiking trails, and Metro-North.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">On the exterior, the Second Empire Victorian retains its mansard roof, tower, bracketed cornice, gabled dormers, and arched brickwork</span>.
On the exterior, the Second Empire Victorian retains its mansard roof, tower, bracketed cornice, gabled dormers, and arched brickwork
From Davis Street, the house presents as a two-story home; from Ackerman Street, its full three-stories and tower come into view.
From Davis Street, the house presents as a two-story home; from Ackerman Street, its full three-stories and tower come into view.
The conservatory is one of the main gathering spaces, with a glass roof, black-and-white checkered flooring, exposed brick walls, and French doors opening out to the deck.
The conservatory is one of the main gathering spaces, with a glass roof, black-and-white checkered flooring, exposed brick walls, and French doors opening out to the deck.
Built in the late 1800s, this restored Second Empire Victorian sits one block from the Main Street of Beacon, New York, with views of Fishkill Creek from its glassy conservatory.
Built in the late 1800s, this restored Second Empire Victorian sits one block from the Main Street of Beacon, New York, with views of Fishkill Creek from its glassy conservatory.
The eponymous founder and principal of Michael K. Chen Architecture resuscitated a four-story, 3,600-square-foot home in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood that was built in 1895 and had been abandoned for 20 years. Its newest owners—a tech investor and an art teacher at a public school—were inspired by the playful color palette that was still apparent underneath the building’s decay. "We had epic color palette meetings, looking at deck after deck for paint colors that spoke to us or provoked a particular sensation,” says Chen. “You don’t look at the color, you inhabit it.”
The eponymous founder and principal of Michael K. Chen Architecture resuscitated a four-story, 3,600-square-foot home in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill neighborhood that was built in 1895 and had been abandoned for 20 years. Its newest owners—a tech investor and an art teacher at a public school—were inspired by the playful color palette that was still apparent underneath the building’s decay. "We had epic color palette meetings, looking at deck after deck for paint colors that spoke to us or provoked a particular sensation,” says Chen. “You don’t look at the color, you inhabit it.”

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