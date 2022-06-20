SubscribeSign In
A custom-cut metal column hides more infrastructure and doubles as a decorative feature.
Gabions and loose stone create walkable pervious surfaces.
Designed for year-round use, the Rocky Brook weeHouse features covered and exposed spaces for enjoying the outdoors.
Built-in cabinetry beneath the staircase provides extra storage space for the 1,024-square-foot home.
View Through Center
All of Trane’s products are tested to withstand the harshest conditions (even Pennsylvania winters) to ensure that they’re ready to run through anything. Because of this, it has been named America’s Most Trusted® HVAC system for nine years running.
The large pantry allows all the food to be in one place, visually out of the way, yet still super convenient to the rest of the kitchen.
In fall, the color of this backyard in Charlottesville, Virginia, changes daily with the foliage. Elizabeth Birdsall marvels how new outdoor spaces on her property, like a patio furnished with upholstered seating from Gloster, make enjoying the woods an easy experience: “It’s like comfortable camping, all the time.”
Kaplan designated a walk-in pantry for storage, which is what makes it possible to remove the upper cabinets. Not only does the pantry save money spent on cabinetry, it’s nice to have everything on display and easy to find: “I don't want to open all these cabinets,” says Kaplan.
The picture window drops to the floor, so as to make the connection between inside and out more fluid. Kaplan divided the backyard into two sections, with the portion against the window imagined as a “quiet, Zen garden made of sedum,” says the architect.
Wenes chose to keep the original brick floors to tie the older building to its past.
"Overall this restored home offers a rare opportunity to participate in the ongoing social experiment inspired by Ain and Eckbo’s lofty vision,
Soaring trees encapsulate the lush backyard, ensuring plenty of peace and privacy.
Karen and Brian’s home is a vibrant new addition to a block of midcentury bungalows in Vancouver, British Columbia. One of the volumes is clad in untreated tongue-and-groove Western red cedar. The other is covered in multicolored cedar shakes, which are skewed at an angle that aligns with the slope of the roof. Architect Clinton Cuddington of Measured Architecture worked with the owners to fine-tune the unconventional pattern and color palette. Concrete from the building that formerly occupied the site was repurposed for the stoop.
