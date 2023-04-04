Bestor reenvisioned the kitchen as a luminous, clean-lined space with rift-sawn white-oak woodwork and marble counters. Benjamin Moore's Atrium White is on the lower cabinets. The faucet is from Newport Brass.
In the kitchen, an “Alpine Mist’ Caesarstone slab tops Alder cabinets. A mint green custom steel hood conceals a Vent-a-Hood insert, and Ann Sacks ‘Context’ tile in Frost covers the backsplash.
The rear of the home had been complicated by many additions. Davis streamlined the space as one adjoining kitchen, living room, dining room, and lower sunroom.
Jen was adamant about having dark wood floors, which are used throughout the home to either contrast or coordinate with the neutral palette.