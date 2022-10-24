Favorites
To maximize the feeling of space in the main bathroom, Bestor took the ceiling up to the roofline. “It feels special and spacious even though it doesn’t take up a lot of square footage,” she says. Of the door that opens to the rear deck, David says, "You feel like you’re outside when it's open." The wall tile is from Sonoma Tile.
To create a more open entrance in the master bathroom, the existing shower was removed and replaced with a custom vanity made out of reclaimed wood and industrial steel legs. The mirror above was also framed in reclaimed wood. The shower was relocated and tiled in a neutral glass mosaic blend to bring more light into the interior.
A steel ladder leads to a sleeping loft, and a bathroom is tucked into the steel-clad portion of each cabin. “The bathroom walls and floors are covered in a waterproof putty that has been treated with a matte varnish,” Tetere-Sulce says. “This is a practical, durable solution for everyday use of the space.”
