SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jenna Bates

Favorites

View 43 Photos
All the bathrooms, including the downstairs powder room, feature white penny tiling.
All the bathrooms, including the downstairs powder room, feature white penny tiling.
A closer look at the renovated kitchen, which features a large picture window and a beloved chandelier that once hung in the couple's first Berlin apartment.
A closer look at the renovated kitchen, which features a large picture window and a beloved chandelier that once hung in the couple's first Berlin apartment.
The kitchen features its original built-in clock; a Michael Graves Alessi kettle stands on the range.
The kitchen features its original built-in clock; a Michael Graves Alessi kettle stands on the range.
Pam and Frank recently tasked Light and Air Architecture with remodeling this loft in New York City to get better natural light. “That’s exactly what we were looking for, is light and air,” says Frank.
Pam and Frank recently tasked Light and Air Architecture with remodeling this loft in New York City to get better natural light. “That’s exactly what we were looking for, is light and air,” says Frank.
To maximize the feeling of space in the main bathroom, Bestor took the ceiling up to the roofline. “It feels special and spacious even though it doesn’t take up a lot of square footage,” she says. Of the door that opens to the rear deck, David says, "You feel like you’re outside when it's open." The wall tile is from Sonoma Tile.
To maximize the feeling of space in the main bathroom, Bestor took the ceiling up to the roofline. “It feels special and spacious even though it doesn’t take up a lot of square footage,” she says. Of the door that opens to the rear deck, David says, "You feel like you’re outside when it's open." The wall tile is from Sonoma Tile.
To create a more open entrance in the master bathroom, the existing shower was removed and replaced with a custom vanity made out of reclaimed wood and industrial steel legs. The mirror above was also framed in reclaimed wood. The shower was relocated and tiled in a neutral glass mosaic blend to bring more light into the interior.
To create a more open entrance in the master bathroom, the existing shower was removed and replaced with a custom vanity made out of reclaimed wood and industrial steel legs. The mirror above was also framed in reclaimed wood. The shower was relocated and tiled in a neutral glass mosaic blend to bring more light into the interior.
In the bathroom, a mottled Japanese tile from Academy Tiles brings texture and warmth. Plywood makes for an excellent material for shelving.
In the bathroom, a mottled Japanese tile from Academy Tiles brings texture and warmth. Plywood makes for an excellent material for shelving.
A look at the downstairs powder room. The Lillången sink and cabinet from IKEA, while the faucet is from Kingston Brass and the medicine cabinet is by Kohler and the toilet is by Toto.
A look at the downstairs powder room. The Lillången sink and cabinet from IKEA, while the faucet is from Kingston Brass and the medicine cabinet is by Kohler and the toilet is by Toto.
Tiles from an 18th-century Naples factory add pattern to a compact bathroom.
Tiles from an 18th-century Naples factory add pattern to a compact bathroom.
The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.
The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.
“I had them take out some of the lines,” Chris says. “I’m a fan of ’60s Op art, and you get a 3-D effect if you lay them in the right way.”
“I had them take out some of the lines,” Chris says. “I’m a fan of ’60s Op art, and you get a 3-D effect if you lay them in the right way.”
Quarry Pavers from Seneca Tiles cover the bathroom. All of the fixtures are from Sigma, and they were originally chrome before Grey stripped and refinished them.
Quarry Pavers from Seneca Tiles cover the bathroom. All of the fixtures are from Sigma, and they were originally chrome before Grey stripped and refinished them.
Cork flooring by Expanko runs from the bathroom to the hallway, mirroring the tones of the cedar ceilings. Heath Ceramics tile clads the vanity wall.
Cork flooring by Expanko runs from the bathroom to the hallway, mirroring the tones of the cedar ceilings. Heath Ceramics tile clads the vanity wall.
A powder room near the entrance has <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Singita</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> wallpaper by Cole &amp; Son.</span>
Singita
A steel ladder leads to a sleeping loft, and a bathroom is tucked into the steel-clad portion of each cabin. “The bathroom walls and floors are covered in a waterproof putty that has been treated with a matte varnish,” Tetere-Sulce says. “This is a practical, durable solution for everyday use of the space.”
A steel ladder leads to a sleeping loft, and a bathroom is tucked into the steel-clad portion of each cabin. “The bathroom walls and floors are covered in a waterproof putty that has been treated with a matte varnish,” Tetere-Sulce says. “This is a practical, durable solution for everyday use of the space.”
Measuring is key. Once you’ve decided on your ideal vanity size, confirm that you have enough clearance around any opening doors, shower stalls, and drawers, as there is nothing worse than installing a big new vanity and not being able to open the bathroom door all the way.
Measuring is key. Once you’ve decided on your ideal vanity size, confirm that you have enough clearance around any opening doors, shower stalls, and drawers, as there is nothing worse than installing a big new vanity and not being able to open the bathroom door all the way.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
The custom white oak vanity was given the same treatment as the storage in the family room.
The custom white oak vanity was given the same treatment as the storage in the family room.

23 more saves