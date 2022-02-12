Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by diana marin

Favorites

View 244 Photos
The frosted glass wall between the kitchen and the bathroom, which distributes light while protecting privacy, cost $160.
The frosted glass wall between the kitchen and the bathroom, which distributes light while protecting privacy, cost $160.
When the sofa is being used as a bed, blackout roller shades can be lowered to turn the living space into a proper sleeping area.
When the sofa is being used as a bed, blackout roller shades can be lowered to turn the living space into a proper sleeping area.
Interlocking rubber tiles from HiddenLock provide a watertight seal for the floor. Primarily used in garages, the tough, spill-friendly tiles cost about $3.15 per square foot.
Interlocking rubber tiles from HiddenLock provide a watertight seal for the floor. Primarily used in garages, the tough, spill-friendly tiles cost about $3.15 per square foot.
In addition to having a queen bed upstairs, Ryan built a sofa that converts to a twin, based on a design by architect Sean O’Neill. The transformable unit cost $500 in upholstery, $35 in wood, and $4 in hinges.
In addition to having a queen bed upstairs, Ryan built a sofa that converts to a twin, based on a design by architect Sean O’Neill. The transformable unit cost $500 in upholstery, $35 in wood, and $4 in hinges.
We think this centrally located custom metal/brass bar is an entertainers dream!
We think this centrally located custom metal/brass bar is an entertainers dream!
The most rigorous intervention was the internal opening-up of the house by removing two-thirds of the walls and ceilings. This creates one large living and kitchen space that extends to a lounge on the first floor. The protruding storage box (upper left) marks the transition to the library corridor and vertically frames the living room. Photo by Thomas Ibsen.
The most rigorous intervention was the internal opening-up of the house by removing two-thirds of the walls and ceilings. This creates one large living and kitchen space that extends to a lounge on the first floor. The protruding storage box (upper left) marks the transition to the library corridor and vertically frames the living room. Photo by Thomas Ibsen.
The interiors are clad in white-glazed pine, a contrast to the black-stained facade. The brick fireplace is original. Near a Polder sofa by Hella Jongerius for Vitra is a coffee table of Sævik’s design. The rocking chair is vintage and came with the house.
The interiors are clad in white-glazed pine, a contrast to the black-stained facade. The brick fireplace is original. Near a Polder sofa by Hella Jongerius for Vitra is a coffee table of Sævik’s design. The rocking chair is vintage and came with the house.
Regain focus and boost your productivity—here, we walk you through seven steps to soundproofing your home office.
Regain focus and boost your productivity—here, we walk you through seven steps to soundproofing your home office.
In contrast to the bright interior, the architects chose dark exterior cladding to blend the cabin into its natural surroundings. The pine planks are finished with a high-quality, oil-based stain, and in the spirit of minimal intervention, the house sits on a wooden platform secured onto galvanized steel pillars.
In contrast to the bright interior, the architects chose dark exterior cladding to blend the cabin into its natural surroundings. The pine planks are finished with a high-quality, oil-based stain, and in the spirit of minimal intervention, the house sits on a wooden platform secured onto galvanized steel pillars.
When an urban couple decided to build an affordable tiny house outside the city as a retreat from their busy lives, they found a site in the Stockholm archipelago and called on architect David Lookofsky of Lookofsky Architecture.
When an urban couple decided to build an affordable tiny house outside the city as a retreat from their busy lives, they found a site in the Stockholm archipelago and called on architect David Lookofsky of Lookofsky Architecture.
Architect Bruno Despierre built a deck for outdoor activities from pine wood.
Architect Bruno Despierre built a deck for outdoor activities from pine wood.
Custom-designed furniture outfits the interior of a bunker-turned-vacation retreat in the Netherlands.
Custom-designed furniture outfits the interior of a bunker-turned-vacation retreat in the Netherlands.
A writing desk is paired with a classic Series 7 chair by Arne Jacobsen.
A writing desk is paired with a classic Series 7 chair by Arne Jacobsen.
The bathroom is outfitted with a Kohler sink, black tile, and a countertop from Williams & Sons Slate & Tile.
The bathroom is outfitted with a Kohler sink, black tile, and a countertop from Williams & Sons Slate & Tile.
Key to the space-efficient floor plan is a strategically placed set of recessed areas, includingthe sleeping nook and writing desk.
Key to the space-efficient floor plan is a strategically placed set of recessed areas, includingthe sleeping nook and writing desk.
“It’s like being on a tropical island where you can take a shower under the trees, except you’re actually in Warsaw,” says Karol.
“It’s like being on a tropical island where you can take a shower under the trees, except you’re actually in Warsaw,” says Karol.
The raspberry red kitchen with equipment from Italian design brand Alessi.
The raspberry red kitchen with equipment from Italian design brand Alessi.

224 more saves