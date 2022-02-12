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The most rigorous intervention was the internal opening-up of the house by removing two-thirds of the walls and ceilings. This creates one large living and kitchen space that extends to a lounge on the first floor. The protruding storage box (upper left) marks the transition to the library corridor and vertically frames the living room. Photo by Thomas Ibsen.
In contrast to the bright interior, the architects chose dark exterior cladding to blend the cabin into its natural surroundings. The pine planks are finished with a high-quality, oil-based stain, and in the spirit of minimal intervention, the house sits on a wooden platform secured onto galvanized steel pillars.
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