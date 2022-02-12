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Collection by
Omar Jimenez
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132
Photos
Claudia and Sebastian's impressive array of books finds a sleek new home alongside a growing collection of the family’s design items on Aretio’s bespoke shelf.
The Queue pendant above the kitchen island is by RBW. The stairs and railing, custom designed by Isaac and Sydney, maintain an open feel.
The view from the aquaponics vegetable garden toward the wing at the far end containing the living room, master bedroom and roof terrace from bottom to top.
A rooftop garden and seating area where the family sometimes gather together or with friends.
Greenery colours the architecture whose calming curves are part of the strategy of biophilic architecture.
The bathroom features a concrete soaking tub, terrazzo flooring, and wood accents.
The kitchen counter’s new pink tiles bring an element of playfulness to the scheme. Square floor tiles were also used to define the kitchen from the dining-and-living area.
A lofted drawing studio features a sawtooth roof with expansive skylights that frame the branches of a jacaranda tree overhead.
The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
“Decoration is something that fascinates me,” says Carolina. “Mixing old with modern works very well for me, so I have my great-grandmother's bed, but the dining room has Philippe Starck chairs.”
"Intense color immersion,
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