The cylindrical fireplace has windows on the side, so the flickering flames are visible from multiple angles.
The shower accesses an exterior deck via a door. “You're basically showering in the trees,” says Waterfield.
In the powder bathroom, bespoke Calico wallpaper can be seen in the mirror, which is set against a backdrop of green Cle tile. “That’s our Miami experience,” says Kristi.
The glass lenses of the circular pavement lights are a common feature on London streets.
The neutral color palette was carried over to the interior design, a collaborative effort between Connie Wone, the senior interior designer at Swatt Miers Architects, and Elisa Chambers of Snake River Interiors.
In true mid-century fashion, a George Nelson Bubble Lamp is paired with an Eames Lounge by Charles and Ray Eames in a corner of the living room. The glass walls and mitered corner are original features of architect Saul Zaik’s 1956 design.
Using concrete for the home's basic structure inspired the team to continue the theme inside with exposed concrete brick walls, floors, and benchtops. The resulting restrained palette creates a soothing backdrop for this sustainably-minded residence.
The stone island bench in the kitchen is a Montenegro Quartzite from Artedomus. “Its monolithic quality really grounds the space under the towering void above,” says architect Bronwyn Litera.
The quartzite island in the kitchen is a grounding presence beneath the void and a focal point between the dining room and living room. The living room features a Gentry sofa by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso.
The kitchen-cum-dining is designed for both intimate meals and hosting friends in a casual setting.