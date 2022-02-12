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Collection by Nisanda Albaugh

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The Alerce shingles change color when it rains, moving from red to grey. “It’s alive,” says Marambio.
The Alerce shingles change color when it rains, moving from red to grey. “It’s alive,” says Marambio.
The modern dwelling incorporates its woodsy-yet-urban surrounds through copious glazing.
The modern dwelling incorporates its woodsy-yet-urban surrounds through copious glazing.
“I love the idea of hidden gems and an element of surprise,” says architect Kirsten Johnstone. “In this project, the application of a consistent material across the front facade provides ambiguity; the front door is clad in the same timber as the walls and doesn’t have a door handle. It is a quirky element that lends the opening of the door a sense of drama.”
“I love the idea of hidden gems and an element of surprise,” says architect Kirsten Johnstone. “In this project, the application of a consistent material across the front facade provides ambiguity; the front door is clad in the same timber as the walls and doesn’t have a door handle. It is a quirky element that lends the opening of the door a sense of drama.”
When a couple bought a late-19th-century Victorian for their family of five, they knew right away that a renovation was in order. Having fallen in love with the work of Timmins + Whyte, the couple reached out to the Melbourne-based architecture firm to help them open up their dark house with a sunny extension where they could live, cook, and gather with friends and extended family.
When a couple bought a late-19th-century Victorian for their family of five, they knew right away that a renovation was in order. Having fallen in love with the work of Timmins + Whyte, the couple reached out to the Melbourne-based architecture firm to help them open up their dark house with a sunny extension where they could live, cook, and gather with friends and extended family.
The master bathroom features a vanity along one wall with a sunken tub on the opposite side.
The master bathroom features a vanity along one wall with a sunken tub on the opposite side.
Jim and Lori Louis’s three-bed, two-bath home in East Dallas came to life because of a unique partnership between the couple and A. Gruppo Architects. "They really listened to our goals, embraced our aesthetic, and honored our budget," says Lori.
Jim and Lori Louis’s three-bed, two-bath home in East Dallas came to life because of a unique partnership between the couple and A. Gruppo Architects. "They really listened to our goals, embraced our aesthetic, and honored our budget," says Lori.
Client Jeff Kleck needed a mobile live/work space in 80 square feet, so the living components were seamlessly integrated with the workspace features. The desktop can be lowered to be converted to a bed platform, while the refrigerator is concealed behind the white ash cabinetry.
Client Jeff Kleck needed a mobile live/work space in 80 square feet, so the living components were seamlessly integrated with the workspace features. The desktop can be lowered to be converted to a bed platform, while the refrigerator is concealed behind the white ash cabinetry.
The bright living room incorporates some of their own furniture prototypes with treasured midcentury collectibles. The T-square on the wall came from the estate of Albuquerque architect George Pearl; the hanging textile opposite is by fiber artist Romeo Reyna. The Finn Juhl chair comes from another estate sale, while the lights were made from standard, off-the-shelf parts. Darci and Dale also built the console and coffee table.
The bright living room incorporates some of their own furniture prototypes with treasured midcentury collectibles. The T-square on the wall came from the estate of Albuquerque architect George Pearl; the hanging textile opposite is by fiber artist Romeo Reyna. The Finn Juhl chair comes from another estate sale, while the lights were made from standard, off-the-shelf parts. Darci and Dale also built the console and coffee table.