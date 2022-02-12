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Collection by J.R. Stanley

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In the main living area of Frank Nederhof’s renovated Amsterdam flat, a geometric sculpture by Antonino Sciortino hangs above an Erik Kuster sofa. The coffee tables are made from fossilized wood so heavy that each one requires two people to lift it.
In the main living area of Frank Nederhof’s renovated Amsterdam flat, a geometric sculpture by Antonino Sciortino hangs above an Erik Kuster sofa. The coffee tables are made from fossilized wood so heavy that each one requires two people to lift it.
Designed by Mexico City architects Pablo Germenos Garcia and Ernesto Pérez Rea Juncá, and prefabricated off-site by their company Peregrino, each O-Frame uses cutouts, circular windows, and sliding curved walls to frame specific views. "Everyone has a tiny cabin,
Designed by Mexico City architects Pablo Germenos Garcia and Ernesto Pérez Rea Juncá, and prefabricated off-site by their company Peregrino, each O-Frame uses cutouts, circular windows, and sliding curved walls to frame specific views. "Everyone has a tiny cabin,
The exterior of the home is clad in Norway spruce. All of the windows are from Velfac, with the sliders from Schuco.
The exterior of the home is clad in Norway spruce. All of the windows are from Velfac, with the sliders from Schuco.
The studio opens out to a large verandah, which features a six-foot-long vintage French trough sink. The creative couple use it for soaking willow prior to weaving and washing out cyanotype prints. “We had an epic search for the right sleepers for the verandah,” says Miriam. “Eventually, we found some Jarrah sleepers. Our daughter is called Jarrah and it’s an Australian timber, so it felt right.”
The studio opens out to a large verandah, which features a six-foot-long vintage French trough sink. The creative couple use it for soaking willow prior to weaving and washing out cyanotype prints. “We had an epic search for the right sleepers for the verandah,” says Miriam. “Eventually, we found some Jarrah sleepers. Our daughter is called Jarrah and it’s an Australian timber, so it felt right.”
The existing Mill house was likely built in the 19th Century—around 1830, estimates homeowner Simon Quinn—and is attached to a 17th Century mill. “We assume it’s the same mill mentioned in the Doomsday Book,” says Quinn. While the Victorian-era house has been renovated and extended by Cooke Fawcett Architects, the Grade II-listed mill hasn’t been developed due to planning restrictions, but does house the plant equipment for the renewable heating and hot water systems.
The existing Mill house was likely built in the 19th Century—around 1830, estimates homeowner Simon Quinn—and is attached to a 17th Century mill. “We assume it’s the same mill mentioned in the Doomsday Book,” says Quinn. While the Victorian-era house has been renovated and extended by Cooke Fawcett Architects, the Grade II-listed mill hasn’t been developed due to planning restrictions, but does house the plant equipment for the renewable heating and hot water systems.
A view from the kitchen looking toward the glass-ensconced great room, with a custom Olson Kundig-designed dining table in the foreground.
A view from the kitchen looking toward the glass-ensconced great room, with a custom Olson Kundig-designed dining table in the foreground.
The wings of this cruciform residence jut out over the landscape on stilts to capture panoramic views.
The wings of this cruciform residence jut out over the landscape on stilts to capture panoramic views.
Timberline Solar requires little to no maintenance from the homeowner, and is capable of withstanding diverse weather conditions, including snow, rain, and wind.
Timberline Solar requires little to no maintenance from the homeowner, and is capable of withstanding diverse weather conditions, including snow, rain, and wind.
Previously, a screened porch at the front left had been enclosed for additional living space, but wasn’t very usable, so Jobe and Corral converted it back to its original purpose. Now, it serves as a mudroom and a transition space before entering the living room. The preserved board and batten siding is painted Benjamin Moore ‘Kendall Charcoal’ and the ceiling fans are from Schoolhouse. Board-formed concrete replaced the brick, and new steps are formed by limestone slabs taken from the tops of quarries so that the top surface is natural.
Previously, a screened porch at the front left had been enclosed for additional living space, but wasn’t very usable, so Jobe and Corral converted it back to its original purpose. Now, it serves as a mudroom and a transition space before entering the living room. The preserved board and batten siding is painted Benjamin Moore ‘Kendall Charcoal’ and the ceiling fans are from Schoolhouse. Board-formed concrete replaced the brick, and new steps are formed by limestone slabs taken from the tops of quarries so that the top surface is natural.
Kaviar Collaborative livened up this blank-slate three-bedroom apartment with a pastel palette and custom built-in furniture.
Kaviar Collaborative livened up this blank-slate three-bedroom apartment with a pastel palette and custom built-in furniture.
RJ Guillermo and Francis Aquino outfit their 1951 L.A. home with a backyard oasis—and roughly 350 potted plants.
RJ Guillermo and Francis Aquino outfit their 1951 L.A. home with a backyard oasis—and roughly 350 potted plants.

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