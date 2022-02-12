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The studio opens out to a large verandah, which features a six-foot-long vintage French trough sink. The creative couple use it for soaking willow prior to weaving and washing out cyanotype prints. “We had an epic search for the right sleepers for the verandah,” says Miriam. “Eventually, we found some Jarrah sleepers. Our daughter is called Jarrah and it’s an Australian timber, so it felt right.”
The existing Mill house was likely built in the 19th Century—around 1830, estimates homeowner Simon Quinn—and is attached to a 17th Century mill. “We assume it’s the same mill mentioned in the Doomsday Book,” says Quinn. While the Victorian-era house has been renovated and extended by Cooke Fawcett Architects, the Grade II-listed mill hasn’t been developed due to planning restrictions, but does house the plant equipment for the renewable heating and hot water systems.
Previously, a screened porch at the front left had been enclosed for additional living space, but wasn’t very usable, so Jobe and Corral converted it back to its original purpose. Now, it serves as a mudroom and a transition space before entering the living room. The preserved board and batten siding is painted Benjamin Moore ‘Kendall Charcoal’ and the ceiling fans are from Schoolhouse. Board-formed concrete replaced the brick, and new steps are formed by limestone slabs taken from the tops of quarries so that the top surface is natural.
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