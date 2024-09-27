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Collection by Nathan Ortiz

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Through the kitchen window there's a glimpse of an original exterior wall made of limestone, as well as the stairs up to the second-floor addition.
Through the kitchen window there's a glimpse of an original exterior wall made of limestone, as well as the stairs up to the second-floor addition.
The green color on the kitchen cabinets echoes the exterior color.
The green color on the kitchen cabinets echoes the exterior color.
The kitchen and dining room connect to the living room via two open doorways.
The kitchen and dining room connect to the living room via two open doorways.
FMT Estudio designed the dining table to accommodate visiting friends and family.
FMT Estudio designed the dining table to accommodate visiting friends and family.
Catherine's Italian chandelier hangs in the front hall. The floors are marble from Mexico. "We wanted [the floors] to feel a little more natural,
Catherine's Italian chandelier hangs in the front hall. The floors are marble from Mexico. "We wanted [the floors] to feel a little more natural,