🏠
Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for
Open House
!
🏠
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Find a Pro
Subscribe
Sign In
n
Collection by
Nathan Ortiz
Favorites
View
6
Photos
Through the kitchen window there's a glimpse of an original exterior wall made of limestone, as well as the stairs up to the second-floor addition.
The green color on the kitchen cabinets echoes the exterior color.
The kitchen and dining room connect to the living room via two open doorways.
FMT Estudio designed the dining table to accommodate visiting friends and family.
Catherine's Italian chandelier hangs in the front hall. The floors are marble from Mexico. "We wanted [the floors] to feel a little more natural,
Share