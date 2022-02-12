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Collection by john gordon

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Forty-seven years ago, Peter and Turkey Stremmel opened Stremmel Gallery, one of the first fine-art showplaces in Reno. They went on to exhibit work there by such luminaries as Wolf Kahn, Charles Arnoldi, and Phyllis Shafer. The same architect who designed the gallery, Mark Mack, designed their home, a cluster of colorful cubes in the mountains above the city.
Forty-seven years ago, Peter and Turkey Stremmel opened Stremmel Gallery, one of the first fine-art showplaces in Reno. They went on to exhibit work there by such luminaries as Wolf Kahn, Charles Arnoldi, and Phyllis Shafer. The same architect who designed the gallery, Mark Mack, designed their home, a cluster of colorful cubes in the mountains above the city.
Portrait of David Barsoum and Niky Sampedro in their store Carefully Picked in Chicago, Illinois IL, with light wood floor and white podiums holding curving blue and red chairs, a light wood chair with green cushion, and a set of nesting coffee tables.
Portrait of David Barsoum and Niky Sampedro in their store Carefully Picked in Chicago, Illinois IL, with light wood floor and white podiums holding curving blue and red chairs, a light wood chair with green cushion, and a set of nesting coffee tables.
The cathedral-ceilinged great room spans 20-by-24 feet with 14-foot ceilings—impossibly grand for a 1,050-square-foot house. The kitchen island doubles as stair railing, eliminating visual interruptions between living, dining and cooking zones.
The cathedral-ceilinged great room spans 20-by-24 feet with 14-foot ceilings—impossibly grand for a 1,050-square-foot house. The kitchen island doubles as stair railing, eliminating visual interruptions between living, dining and cooking zones.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
Berg was pleased when his team could draw more attention to the original spiral staircase, which he describes as fabulous. “And I don’t say that often about a spiral staircase,” he says.
Berg was pleased when his team could draw more attention to the original spiral staircase, which he describes as fabulous. “And I don’t say that often about a spiral staircase,” he says.
Large, double hung windows by Marvin pull sunlight into the home's interior, which is built with finish-grade plywood from Hammond Lumber.
Large, double hung windows by Marvin pull sunlight into the home's interior, which is built with finish-grade plywood from Hammond Lumber.
The geometric residence by Apel Design has big ocean views, a putting green, and a triangular pool.
The geometric residence by Apel Design has big ocean views, a putting green, and a triangular pool.
A look at the wood-clad side extension, built as a shed in the 1920s. An adjacent, empty stone building might be Christine’s next renovation project.
A look at the wood-clad side extension, built as a shed in the 1920s. An adjacent, empty stone building might be Christine’s next renovation project.
Homeowner Oliver built the house himself, with his business partner Chase and guidance from Plural’s director of constructability, Scott McDonald. A firefighter by trade and co-owner of a millwork business on the side, Oliver framed the structure, installed the windows, ran the electrical and plumbing, and built all the cabinetry.
Homeowner Oliver built the house himself, with his business partner Chase and guidance from Plural’s director of constructability, Scott McDonald. A firefighter by trade and co-owner of a millwork business on the side, Oliver framed the structure, installed the windows, ran the electrical and plumbing, and built all the cabinetry.
“Having worked on a lot of rural houses, there's a fine line between wanting to invite natural air in and wanting to keep it out, right?” says Carel, who adds here, Oliver and Jenna are dealing with harsh sun, high humidity, and strong winds. “And so one thing that we learned pretty quickly with rural houses is to always use casement windows because they shut like a door.”
“Having worked on a lot of rural houses, there's a fine line between wanting to invite natural air in and wanting to keep it out, right?” says Carel, who adds here, Oliver and Jenna are dealing with harsh sun, high humidity, and strong winds. “And so one thing that we learned pretty quickly with rural houses is to always use casement windows because they shut like a door.”
The home was designed by Patkau Architects, the firm behind a number of notable homes, including the nearby Audain Art Museum.
The home was designed by Patkau Architects, the firm behind a number of notable homes, including the nearby Audain Art Museum.
Verena and Steve commune with nature in the new pavilion, where a wall made of wood salvaged from the old roof slides open, exposing the room to the outdoors.
Verena and Steve commune with nature in the new pavilion, where a wall made of wood salvaged from the old roof slides open, exposing the room to the outdoors.
This 16th-century church was turned into a residence in 2018, and it comes with ornate stonework, two guesthouses, and many of its existing furnishings.
This 16th-century church was turned into a residence in 2018, and it comes with ornate stonework, two guesthouses, and many of its existing furnishings.

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