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Forty-seven years ago, Peter and Turkey Stremmel opened Stremmel Gallery, one of the first fine-art showplaces in Reno. They went on to exhibit work there by such luminaries as Wolf Kahn, Charles Arnoldi, and Phyllis Shafer. The same architect who designed the gallery, Mark Mack, designed their home, a cluster of colorful cubes in the mountains above the city.
Homeowner Oliver built the house himself, with his business partner Chase and guidance from Plural’s director of constructability, Scott McDonald. A firefighter by trade and co-owner of a millwork business on the side, Oliver framed the structure, installed the windows, ran the electrical and plumbing, and built all the cabinetry.
“Having worked on a lot of rural houses, there's a fine line between wanting to invite natural air in and wanting to keep it out, right?” says Carel, who adds here, Oliver and Jenna are dealing with harsh sun, high humidity, and strong winds. “And so one thing that we learned pretty quickly with rural houses is to always use casement windows because they shut like a door.”
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