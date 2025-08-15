In this Bed-Stuy brownstone originally designed by Brooklyn's first female architect, Susanna E.C. Russell, the Brownstone Boys paired historic details with modern functionality. The Geberit Duofix In-Wall System frees up to nine inchers of floor space compared to traditional toilets, while the Sigma20 flush plate complements the design with a clean, understated presence. The Sigma20's dual-flush technology and matte, fingerprint-resistant finish in black complement the home's Berlin-inspired aesthetic, blending seamlessly with deep blue tiles and moody contemporary touches.