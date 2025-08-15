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Collection by Garry Stein

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A Seattle couple built their own backyard house with a city-sponsored design—and then rented out their old home on the property to friends.
A Seattle couple built their own backyard house with a city-sponsored design—and then rented out their old home on the property to friends.
Best Practice Architecture retooled this Seattle garage into a colorful ADU with a bed nook, storage to spare, and windows for the resident dog and its owners.
Best Practice Architecture retooled this Seattle garage into a colorful ADU with a bed nook, storage to spare, and windows for the resident dog and its owners.
The dining table is from Spanish furniture brand Marlot Baus—and features an oak pedestal base that allows everyone to sit comfortably in the banquette.
The dining table is from Spanish furniture brand Marlot Baus—and features an oak pedestal base that allows everyone to sit comfortably in the banquette.
A Cor-Ten steel planter running along one side is filled with Carex Ice Dance. “The plantings are minimalist, yet rich in color and texture,” says landscape architect H. Keith Wagner. The wood planters on the top level were custom designed by Kelton Woodwork.
A Cor-Ten steel planter running along one side is filled with Carex Ice Dance. “The plantings are minimalist, yet rich in color and texture,” says landscape architect H. Keith Wagner. The wood planters on the top level were custom designed by Kelton Woodwork.
The primary bedroom has an extra-long window seat made of Alder wood.
The primary bedroom has an extra-long window seat made of Alder wood.
Maria Milans del Bosch’s Catskills home is attuned to the changing seasons. Sunlight pours into the double-height living room, where a Stûv fireplace and radiant floors keep the space warm in winter.
Maria Milans del Bosch’s Catskills home is attuned to the changing seasons. Sunlight pours into the double-height living room, where a Stûv fireplace and radiant floors keep the space warm in winter.
The ground floor plan for Villa West by MASA Architects.
The ground floor plan for Villa West by MASA Architects.
One of the full bathrooms in this Carroll Gardens reno features a gorgeous turquoise tile by Clé. The high-gloss finish reflects the light and helps the room feel multi-dimensional and warm.
One of the full bathrooms in this Carroll Gardens reno features a gorgeous turquoise tile by Clé. The high-gloss finish reflects the light and helps the room feel multi-dimensional and warm.
“We appreciate that Geberit’s carriers are engineered for narrow wall depths, which is a huge advantage in these older homes,” Slocum says.
“We appreciate that Geberit’s carriers are engineered for narrow wall depths, which is a huge advantage in these older homes,” Slocum says.
In this Bed-Stuy brownstone originally designed by Brooklyn's first female architect, Susanna E.C. Russell, the Brownstone Boys paired historic details with modern functionality. The Geberit Duofix In-Wall System frees up to nine inchers of floor space compared to traditional toilets, while the Sigma20 flush plate complements the design with a clean, understated presence. The Sigma20's dual-flush technology and matte, fingerprint-resistant finish in black complement the home's Berlin-inspired aesthetic, blending seamlessly with deep blue tiles and moody contemporary touches.
In this Bed-Stuy brownstone originally designed by Brooklyn's first female architect, Susanna E.C. Russell, the Brownstone Boys paired historic details with modern functionality. The Geberit Duofix In-Wall System frees up to nine inchers of floor space compared to traditional toilets, while the Sigma20 flush plate complements the design with a clean, understated presence. The Sigma20's dual-flush technology and matte, fingerprint-resistant finish in black complement the home's Berlin-inspired aesthetic, blending seamlessly with deep blue tiles and moody contemporary touches.
Classic materials like marble, tile, and wood are used throughout this Carroll Gardens brownstone, but applied to modern, streamlined forms like this clean-lined floating vanity. “When you get that mix right, the bathroom feels both timeless and totally usable day to day,” says Slocum.
Classic materials like marble, tile, and wood are used throughout this Carroll Gardens brownstone, but applied to modern, streamlined forms like this clean-lined floating vanity. “When you get that mix right, the bathroom feels both timeless and totally usable day to day,” says Slocum.
Barry Bordelon (pictured left) and Jordan Slocum (pictured right).
Barry Bordelon (pictured left) and Jordan Slocum (pictured right).