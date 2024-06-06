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Collection by
julianne stirling
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23
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Floor Plan of Glen Road Residence by Risa Boyer Architecture
The patio of Chameli is decked with teak, and the wall is clad in plywood topped with wood veneer.
After staying in a tree house listed on Airbnb, Remo Kommnick and Emi Moore wanted their own getaway in the woods. "It was amazing being up in the trees,
Dark walnut floors are paired with vertical bleached walnut paneling.
Layered landscaping by Boxleaf Design transforms the property.
A slatted screen and a skylight blur the boundary between indoors and out at the home’s entryway.
In Oakland, the weather allows for indoor/outdoor living most of the year.
Floor Plan of Merriewood House by Fischer Architecture
Floating steel siding shields the home from the elements.
The facilities are designed to function off-grid with features like solar power operations and micro-flush toilets.
The custom bed is handmade by Edwood to fit the home's odd dimensions.
The ceiling-height, curving red cabinets were handmade by the owners.
The pillowy, cobalt blue chair is by Katrine Bjørn.
A birds view of the house
Architect Reiichi Ikeda renovated this house in Jinseki, Japan, in two phases, starting with the main house (center) and annex (left).
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