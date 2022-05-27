Favorites
To impart a high-design feel to the space, architect Mike Jacobs wrapped cabinetry from Ikea with a marble countertop and designed built-in bookshelves around the kitchen and study to help unify the area. Trips to shops in Palm Springs yielded the red side chair and metal magazine rack. The brown suede chair is from MidcenturyLA.
Homeowner John John Bhasme with his daughter. In addition to upgrading the HVAC and electrical systems, the renovation replaced the home’s dated railings, extended the back wall of the kitchen, and installed walnut cabinetry and floors throughout. The Purist faucet is by Kohler, while the refrigerator is by GE and the Onyx recessed lights are by Nora Lighting.
