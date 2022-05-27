SubscribeSign In
After a tree falls in Santa Monica, a garage is reborn as a 600-square-foot family gathering spot.
Clerestory windows in Tyler's design studio provide plenty of light, while built-in bookshelves and flat files offer ample storage.
Architect Tamira Sawatzky used Ikea components—one-inch Lagan butcher block countertops and inexpensive Ekby Lerberg brackets—when designing the bookshelves along the living room wall in the home/studio he designed for himself and his wife in Toronto.
To impart a high-design feel to the space, architect Mike Jacobs wrapped cabinetry from Ikea with a marble countertop and designed built-in bookshelves around the kitchen and study to help unify the area. Trips to shops in Palm Springs yielded the red side chair and metal magazine rack. The brown suede chair is from MidcenturyLA.
The finished, remodeled home wrapped with fiber cement panels, all new windows, new roof and shou sugi ban wood siding.
Deciding to buy a home comes with its own unique set of pressures. Oftentimes, it’s seen as a seal of adulthood, an acceptance of permanence, and perhaps most importantly, it also means that you’re about to spend a large sum of money; it makes sense that no one wants to go about it in a casual way.
A study with built-in shelving, tall windows, and a lounge provides a comfortable place to relax.
Inside the 4,314-square-foot home, double-story glass panels usher in ample natural light.
A floor-to-ceiling fireplace with an oversize hearth takes center stage in the main living room.
The chef’s kitchen features custom cabinetry, Italian terrazzo floors, a large island with quartz countertops.
A landscaped garden includes bright sculptures by late artist Brother Mel Meyer.
The designers raised the floor in the sunken den and painted the dated paneling Cotton Balls by Benjamin Moore. “We hardly ever used that space, and now we’re in there all the time,” says John. The credenza is a vintage find from Sunset Bazaar, while the Blok horizontal sconce is from WAC Lighting.
“It’s the essence of midcentury design to take an economical approach to making something like the open-truss ceiling striking and beautiful,” says designer Brett Halsey.
Homeowner John John Bhasme with his daughter. In addition to upgrading the HVAC and electrical systems, the renovation replaced the home’s dated railings, extended the back wall of the kitchen, and installed walnut cabinetry and floors throughout. The Purist faucet is by Kohler, while the refrigerator is by GE and the Onyx recessed lights are by Nora Lighting.
