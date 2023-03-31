Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
o
Collection by Office Luum

Favorites

View 4 Photos
The house was designed to minimally interfere with the hilltop vegetation, which is what attracted the family to the site.
The house was designed to minimally interfere with the hilltop vegetation, which is what attracted the family to the site.
Night facade looking straight on, revealing the interior spaces behind.
Night facade looking straight on, revealing the interior spaces behind.
An expansive picture window frames views of the natural landscape in the bedroom area, where the headboard doubles as a bar for the dining space.
An expansive picture window frames views of the natural landscape in the bedroom area, where the headboard doubles as a bar for the dining space.