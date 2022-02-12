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The Kelleys furnished the cottage with help from Suzanne’s daughter Betsy Burbank of Betsy Burbank Interiors. Classic modernist icons, such as a Saarinen Womb chair for Knoll, a Herman Miller Eames lounge chair, and an Eileen Grey E1027 side table look at home alongside present-day pieces such as an Encore sofa (which handily folds down into a sleeping surface) from Room & Board and a Doka rug designed and produced by Stephanie Odegard. The Wohlert pendant lights from Louis Poulsen were designed by Vilhelm Wohlert in 1959, but grouped as such, they appear distinctly contemporary.
Explaining the unfinished crack in the wall, he says: “Once we did the demolition, it became obvious that it could remain in that state as a sort of folly for the garden. It's also a kind of visual centrifugal force, as you see it all the time while circulating from the living room to the bedrooms.”
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