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Collection by Gail Sparks

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Frank Lloyd Wright protégé Jim Fox used wood, glass and stone to build the monumental residence in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Frank Lloyd Wright protégé Jim Fox used wood, glass and stone to build the monumental residence in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
From left: Concept art of the Elderflower by Foothill Catalog; concept art of the Cromwell by Foothill Catalog.
From left: Concept art of the Elderflower by Foothill Catalog; concept art of the Cromwell by Foothill Catalog.
Vineet Vora on the apartment's balcony ledge with the Rain tree in the background, circa 1988.
Vineet Vora on the apartment's balcony ledge with the Rain tree in the background, circa 1988.
When he designed an energy-efficient home for his family in Olivebridge, New York, architect Alessandro Ronfini, pictured here, sized up the wooded site, positioning the residence for pond views and maximal solar heat gain in winter.
When he designed an energy-efficient home for his family in Olivebridge, New York, architect Alessandro Ronfini, pictured here, sized up the wooded site, positioning the residence for pond views and maximal solar heat gain in winter.
Rolling Huts by Olson Kundig
Rolling Huts by Olson Kundig
The Kelleys furnished the cottage with help from Suzanne’s daughter Betsy Burbank of Betsy Burbank Interiors. Classic modernist icons, such as a Saarinen Womb chair for Knoll, a Herman Miller Eames lounge chair, and an Eileen Grey E1027 side table look at home alongside present-day pieces such as an Encore sofa (which handily folds down into a sleeping surface) from Room & Board and a Doka rug designed and produced by Stephanie Odegard. The Wohlert pendant lights from Louis Poulsen were designed by Vilhelm Wohlert in 1959, but grouped as such, they appear distinctly contemporary.
The Kelleys furnished the cottage with help from Suzanne’s daughter Betsy Burbank of Betsy Burbank Interiors. Classic modernist icons, such as a Saarinen Womb chair for Knoll, a Herman Miller Eames lounge chair, and an Eileen Grey E1027 side table look at home alongside present-day pieces such as an Encore sofa (which handily folds down into a sleeping surface) from Room & Board and a Doka rug designed and produced by Stephanie Odegard. The Wohlert pendant lights from Louis Poulsen were designed by Vilhelm Wohlert in 1959, but grouped as such, they appear distinctly contemporary.
Just off the entry courtyard, and adjacent to the garage, a newly defined mud room features white oak millwork.
Just off the entry courtyard, and adjacent to the garage, a newly defined mud room features white oak millwork.
One of the smallest homes on record for the AIA Austin Homes Tour, this 660-square-foot studio space was built from corrugated corten steel with a cantilevered construction that was designed to fit above the existing roofline, while preserving the backyard.
One of the smallest homes on record for the AIA Austin Homes Tour, this 660-square-foot studio space was built from corrugated corten steel with a cantilevered construction that was designed to fit above the existing roofline, while preserving the backyard.
Explaining the unfinished crack in the wall, he says: “Once we did the demolition, it became obvious that it could remain in that state as a sort of folly for the garden. It's also a kind of visual centrifugal force, as you see it all the time while circulating from the living room to the bedrooms.”
Explaining the unfinished crack in the wall, he says: “Once we did the demolition, it became obvious that it could remain in that state as a sort of folly for the garden. It's also a kind of visual centrifugal force, as you see it all the time while circulating from the living room to the bedrooms.”
"PH" style homes are common in Argentina. Here, Maya Estudio has given the typology new life.
"PH" style homes are common in Argentina. Here, Maya Estudio has given the typology new life.
Zaha Hadid x EAA Foundation tents in Turkey
Zaha Hadid x EAA Foundation tents in Turkey
Technically, this small building is not a tree house, since it’s braced at the ground by supports, but Grey didn’t want to compromise the tree, which “doesn’t have a very long lifespan,” the designer says. “So, I didn’t want to jeopardize however long that tree had with any excess baggage.”
Technically, this small building is not a tree house, since it’s braced at the ground by supports, but Grey didn’t want to compromise the tree, which “doesn’t have a very long lifespan,” the designer says. “So, I didn’t want to jeopardize however long that tree had with any excess baggage.”
Located three miles outside of Santa Fe, the sprawling estate offers a convenient desert escape, complete with thriving gardens, lush landscaping, and multiple shaded areas.
Located three miles outside of Santa Fe, the sprawling estate offers a convenient desert escape, complete with thriving gardens, lush landscaping, and multiple shaded areas.
"Radical sustainability
"Radical sustainability

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