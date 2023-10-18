SubscribeSign In
A bespoke copper bathtub and matching tapware is framed by expansive mountainside views.
The interior features exposed ceiling beams and concrete walls, and the decor celebrates natural materials like timber and jute.
The V-shaped structure delineates the subtle junction between the living and sleeping zones. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors frame vistas of lush vegetation and rugged cliffs, while opening directly to the decked patio.
The decked patio and pool area is shaded by olive and pomegranate trees.
At the Malinalco Rojkind Wander Cabins, three different floor plans exist, offering options for different abilities and group sizes.
Sitting in the mountains of Malinalco, the Wander Cabins offer a remote getaway from Mexico City.
At the Malinalco Rojkind outpost of Wander Cabins, a skylight spans 180 degrees, offering views of the sky above and allowing for better daylight indoors.
Originally lacking views of the scenic landscape, the home’s new dormer windows and sliding glass doors open it up to its surroundings on the reconfigured south facade.
Overlooking the farmhouse orchard and garden, a new dormer at the home’s north facade incorporates windows for the primary bathroom and hall on the upper level.
On the home’s east facade, a steel canopy protects the reoriented entry.
With two small windows infilled, and the others replaced, the home’s east facade preserves the spirit of the original farmhouse. An exaggerated roof overhang to the south shelters the back porch.
Upon entering and progressing deeper into the home, expansive windows lining the living room reveal dramatic views of the rolling Pennsylavania hills. In the summer, the cantilever at the south protects the living room from direct sunlight.
“Upon arrival, one will notice the simple punched openings on the north and east facades, and dark, mysterious entrance,” says MaMo Principal Natasha Coyle.
All-black exterior cladding includes charred wood siding by reSAWN, and corrugated metal siding by ATAS. A standing seam metal roof, also by ATAS, completes the striking monotone envelope.
The home’s cantilevers are made possible by the insulated concrete formwork (ICF) shell. “The elastic properties of concrete allowed us the flexibility to push and push the facade,” says MaMo Principal Architect Matthew Moger. “The desired effect was to create subtle yet dynamic moments of light, shade, and shelter.”
Sited in rural Pennsylvania, The 5,390 square foot residence consists of the main house, and adjacent garage where the residents now store the boat that was once their home.
The door in the laundry room is the Marvin Elevate Swinging French Door, and was initially designed as a walkway out into a dog run. “We love dogs and we take into consideration most of our clients have dogs,” Becky says. “Typically, laundry rooms can be dark with no windows, no doors. It was an opportunity for us to bring some natural light into that space.
The lower level walk-out offers three additional bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kids’ cubby, family room, and plenty of storage.
