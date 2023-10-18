Favorites
The home’s cantilevers are made possible by the insulated concrete formwork (ICF) shell. “The elastic properties of concrete allowed us the flexibility to push and push the facade,” says MaMo Principal Architect Matthew Moger. “The desired effect was to create subtle yet dynamic moments of light, shade, and shelter.”
The door in the laundry room is the Marvin Elevate Swinging French Door, and was initially designed as a walkway out into a dog run. “We love dogs and we take into consideration most of our clients have dogs,” Becky says. “Typically, laundry rooms can be dark with no windows, no doors. It was an opportunity for us to bring some natural light into that space.
