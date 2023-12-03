The family room was positioned “to look out over the incredible mature oak and maple trees that surround the property without sacrificing privacy from any neighboring homes,” says Ramirez.
“We created intentional sightlines from the most private areas of the home that face the most densely wooded areas of the property,” explains Ramirez.
What used to be the driveway is now a private side patio where the family regularly eats dinner. Ikea chairs join a table the couple made themselves.
Lee Buchanan of Lee Build created a screen of white ash slats beside the kitchen as well as the entry. "The stairs are beautifully integrated into the kitchen so the kids and I are always talking and someone is always sitting on the bottom steps,
Pam and Frank recently tasked Light and Air Architecture with remodeling this loft in New York City to get better natural light. “That’s exactly what we were looking for, is light and air,” says Frank.