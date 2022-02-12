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Collection by Cristian Camacho

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The mid-section of the siding was done in a shou-sugi ban method. Custom brass was used for the awning, alongside a standing-seam metal roof.
The mid-section of the siding was done in a shou-sugi ban method. Custom brass was used for the awning, alongside a standing-seam metal roof.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Floor plan for Refugio Bariloche by Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento</span>
Floor plan for Refugio Bariloche by Nicolás Tovo and Teresa Sarmiento
Floor Plan of Mantiqueira Refuge by AMFB Arquitetura e Interiores
Floor Plan of Mantiqueira Refuge by AMFB Arquitetura e Interiores
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
The one bedroom-one bath guesthouse has a kitchenette, and also utilizes the same materials as the main house: walnut cabinets, cedar walls, and the tongue and groove ceiling treatment.
The one bedroom-one bath guesthouse has a kitchenette, and also utilizes the same materials as the main house: walnut cabinets, cedar walls, and the tongue and groove ceiling treatment.
The accessory dwelling unit behind the home of Sonja Batalden in Saint Paul, Minnesota, has cheery yellow siding that the entrance appears to carve into. “If the yellow of the siding is the wrapper on the candy, this is kind of like the gooey middle,” architect Christopher Strom says about the thermally modified ash lining the entry.
The accessory dwelling unit behind the home of Sonja Batalden in Saint Paul, Minnesota, has cheery yellow siding that the entrance appears to carve into. “If the yellow of the siding is the wrapper on the candy, this is kind of like the gooey middle,” architect Christopher Strom says about the thermally modified ash lining the entry.
Floor Plan of Templeton Eichler by Blaine Architects
Floor Plan of Templeton Eichler by Blaine Architects
Architect Tom Kundig set the living/dining room in a pavilion that opens to the garden on three sides. “This house is in a highly developed neighborhood, yet when you walk in, you forget that,” he says. “Indoors and outdoors aren’t two separate things.”
Architect Tom Kundig set the living/dining room in a pavilion that opens to the garden on three sides. “This house is in a highly developed neighborhood, yet when you walk in, you forget that,” he says. “Indoors and outdoors aren’t two separate things.”
Floor Plan of Palms Residence by Olson Kundig
Floor Plan of Palms Residence by Olson Kundig
4985 Vincent Avenue, in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,649,000 by Stephen Clark and Ashmat Delawari of Backbeat Homes.
4985 Vincent Avenue, in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,649,000 by Stephen Clark and Ashmat Delawari of Backbeat Homes.
The north elevation in the rear of home has few windows for privacy. The volume to the left houses the master bedroom while the rightmost volume contains the walk-in closet.
The north elevation in the rear of home has few windows for privacy. The volume to the left houses the master bedroom while the rightmost volume contains the walk-in closet.
An alcove off of the laid-back living space provides another spot for "impromptu reading or rest," say the architects, which allows family members to engage in separate activities within the same space.
An alcove off of the laid-back living space provides another spot for "impromptu reading or rest," say the architects, which allows family members to engage in separate activities within the same space.
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
One family in Seattle, Washington, looked past a sloping landscape and saw the opportunity to build their dream home. Resembling a modern-day metal treehouse, the Hale and Edmonds residence is nestled within the edges of a wooded park. The house’s exterior of paneled grey is perfectly balanced against the accent of the orange frame, proving that there’s a chance for subtlety with the bright color.
One family in Seattle, Washington, looked past a sloping landscape and saw the opportunity to build their dream home. Resembling a modern-day metal treehouse, the Hale and Edmonds residence is nestled within the edges of a wooded park. The house’s exterior of paneled grey is perfectly balanced against the accent of the orange frame, proving that there’s a chance for subtlety with the bright color.
A couple—he an entrepreneur working in logistics, she a stay-at-home mother—bought an 8,500-square-foot house here and approached JSa, a Mexico City-based architectural firm, with the idea of remodeling it. The house was poorly sited on its lot in a manner that drew very little natural light. The architects sized it up and quickly realized that the best solution would be to tear it down and start from scratch.
A couple—he an entrepreneur working in logistics, she a stay-at-home mother—bought an 8,500-square-foot house here and approached JSa, a Mexico City-based architectural firm, with the idea of remodeling it. The house was poorly sited on its lot in a manner that drew very little natural light. The architects sized it up and quickly realized that the best solution would be to tear it down and start from scratch.

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