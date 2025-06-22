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Collection by Clifton Crump

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Though the new dining area is compact, it's open to the kitchen, the living area, and the backyard.
Though the new dining area is compact, it's open to the kitchen, the living area, and the backyard.
Local craftsmen made-to- measure bench and banquette in oak, with matching shelves and built-in drawers to maximize storage.
Local craftsmen made-to- measure bench and banquette in oak, with matching shelves and built-in drawers to maximize storage.
“We wanted something cozy with nooks, where you can be aware of what’s going on elsewhere,” says Isabel of the floor-to-ceiling shelving units. “They separate the environment, and cut the light a bit, but you can still see what’s happening in other spaces,” adds Matías.
“We wanted something cozy with nooks, where you can be aware of what’s going on elsewhere,” says Isabel of the floor-to-ceiling shelving units. “They separate the environment, and cut the light a bit, but you can still see what’s happening in other spaces,” adds Matías.
The redesign enlarged an existing arched opening between the dining room (with its vintage Saarinen table) and the new addition.
The redesign enlarged an existing arched opening between the dining room (with its vintage Saarinen table) and the new addition.
Every space, including the living and dining sections seen here, has “furniture, objects and artworks that bring us memories,” says Smud. The bench, coffee tables, and dining table are by the late Alejandro Sticotti.
Every space, including the living and dining sections seen here, has “furniture, objects and artworks that bring us memories,” says Smud. The bench, coffee tables, and dining table are by the late Alejandro Sticotti.
“Where we let loose was on the window,” Matt says. “It’s an aluminium window frame, which is bushfire compliant and easy to install, but the way that we detailed it was about hiding the frame so that the eye is drawn into the space.”
“Where we let loose was on the window,” Matt says. “It’s an aluminium window frame, which is bushfire compliant and easy to install, but the way that we detailed it was about hiding the frame so that the eye is drawn into the space.”
Lighting floods into the space during the day through many, many windows on the main floor. A Herman Miller Nelson Saucer Bubble pendant light above the dining table helps illuminate the room come nightfall.
Lighting floods into the space during the day through many, many windows on the main floor. A Herman Miller Nelson Saucer Bubble pendant light above the dining table helps illuminate the room come nightfall.
The dining table is from Spanish furniture brand Marlot Baus—and features an oak pedestal base that allows everyone to sit comfortably in the banquette.
The dining table is from Spanish furniture brand Marlot Baus—and features an oak pedestal base that allows everyone to sit comfortably in the banquette.
The multifunctional aluminum New Order dining table from Hay is paired with HKLIVING metal wire chairs, a Fatboy Tjoep hanging tube light, and an Artemide Nessino table lamp that adds a welcome pop of color.
The multifunctional aluminum New Order dining table from Hay is paired with HKLIVING metal wire chairs, a Fatboy Tjoep hanging tube light, and an Artemide Nessino table lamp that adds a welcome pop of color.
Rhett Baruch and Patty Sanchez's 1920's apartment in Koreatown, Los Angeles, is a blend of home, gallery and office—with an enormous Batchelder tile fireplace in the entry. Their interior style is a mix of studio crafts, modernist furniture and what Rhett calls "weird stuff that nobody else really cared for".
Rhett Baruch and Patty Sanchez's 1920's apartment in Koreatown, Los Angeles, is a blend of home, gallery and office—with an enormous Batchelder tile fireplace in the entry. Their interior style is a mix of studio crafts, modernist furniture and what Rhett calls "weird stuff that nobody else really cared for".
The office structure (built 2005) is visible across the courtyard and features matching windows.
The office structure (built 2005) is visible across the courtyard and features matching windows.
Vintage furnishings build the quaint dining room.
Vintage furnishings build the quaint dining room.
Several furnishings, including the red oak dining table, were built by Wes, who embraced George Nakashima’s philosophy that furniture should be used. “I mean, this table has been stabbed probably 30 million times by forks,” he says with a laugh.
Several furnishings, including the red oak dining table, were built by Wes, who embraced George Nakashima’s philosophy that furniture should be used. “I mean, this table has been stabbed probably 30 million times by forks,” he says with a laugh.
One of the couple's two cats, Casper, holds court on a recovered vintage sofa in this shot encompassing the living room, dining table and a portion of the kitchen.
One of the couple's two cats, Casper, holds court on a recovered vintage sofa in this shot encompassing the living room, dining table and a portion of the kitchen.
Another view of the living area shows a green-tiled fireplace and the kitchen’s island and cabinets, made of whitewashed birch plywood. The vintage stools are by <a href="https://www.2modern.com/products/high-stool-64-counter-height?variant=8267400380461&amp;utm_source=google&amp;campaign_id=13898193351&amp;ad_id=533579341404&amp;utm_medium=cpc&amp;utm_campaign=X99.%20All%20products%20-%20Shopping%20[SHOPPING]&amp;utm_content=123152861005&amp;utm_term=&amp;gclid=Cj0KCQjwt9jVBhDXARIsAFSP-6dO-anEq7NzyGs5J2lbUMhhpi5RjaRkF7lRSM5zObeZhdYrntOUGXUaAt2tEALw_wcB&amp;gad_source=1&amp;gad_campaignid=13898193351&amp;gbraid=0AAAAAD_WqgnDnIXb8-y05VCitcHRhuqdD">Artek</a>.
Another view of the living area shows a green-tiled fireplace and the kitchen’s island and cabinets, made of whitewashed birch plywood. The vintage stools are by <a href="www.2modern.com/pro...
The glass block detailing beside the new dining area brings natural light into the hallway.
The glass block detailing beside the new dining area brings natural light into the hallway.