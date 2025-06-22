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Rhett Baruch and Patty Sanchez's 1920's apartment in Koreatown, Los Angeles, is a blend of home, gallery and office—with an enormous Batchelder tile fireplace in the entry. Their interior style is a mix of studio crafts, modernist furniture and what Rhett calls "weird stuff that nobody else really cared for".
Another view of the living area shows a green-tiled fireplace and the kitchen’s island and cabinets, made of whitewashed birch plywood. The vintage stools are by <a href="www.2modern.com/pro...