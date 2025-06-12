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Collection by Scott McMullan

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The impactful entry cladding—made from combed Alaskan Yellow Pine—and the custom front door were splurges in the project’s budget. Bhavani calls the back addition a "periscope" because of how it rises above the original home’s footprint.
The impactful entry cladding—made from combed Alaskan Yellow Pine—and the custom front door were splurges in the project’s budget. Bhavani calls the back addition a "periscope" because of how it rises above the original home’s footprint.
An airy living room, thanks to extra windows above the sliders from Western Window Systems, which open to connect the patio with the interior. Two seating areas—one featuring a large, L-shaped CB2 sofa and a more intimate pair of Crate & Barrel slipper chairs by the fireplace—provide options for the entire family.
An airy living room, thanks to extra windows above the sliders from Western Window Systems, which open to connect the patio with the interior. Two seating areas—one featuring a large, L-shaped CB2 sofa and a more intimate pair of Crate & Barrel slipper chairs by the fireplace—provide options for the entire family.
A vintage 1970s pendant hangs above a custom cherry dining table by Mambo Jambo, which features ceramic tiles by Studio Mano.
A vintage 1970s pendant hangs above a custom cherry dining table by Mambo Jambo, which features ceramic tiles by Studio Mano.
A staircase winds up through the center of the house. Its structural spine is made of cross-laminated timber, while the screen that encloses it is made from slats of South African pine. “The timber screen separates the stair from the surrounding space but still allows glimpses through,” says Douglas. “It recalls Japanese screens, especially at night when it lights up like a lantern.”
A staircase winds up through the center of the house. Its structural spine is made of cross-laminated timber, while the screen that encloses it is made from slats of South African pine. “The timber screen separates the stair from the surrounding space but still allows glimpses through,” says Douglas. “It recalls Japanese screens, especially at night when it lights up like a lantern.”
In the kitchen, Bontempo cabinetry by Armazem Design complements iceberg quartzite slabs for counters and backsplash. The pendants are by Matter Made.
In the kitchen, Bontempo cabinetry by Armazem Design complements iceberg quartzite slabs for counters and backsplash. The pendants are by Matter Made.
Designer Ann
Designer Ann
The pink island in Fireclay tile anchors the reimagined kitchen, where white oak cabinetry by Michael Grandy features integrated custom pulls. Cedar and Moss flush-mount fixtures replace generic can lights throughout the space.
The pink island in Fireclay tile anchors the reimagined kitchen, where white oak cabinetry by Michael Grandy features integrated custom pulls. Cedar and Moss flush-mount fixtures replace generic can lights throughout the space.
At a recent event for Mentor’s organization Ndryshimtarët, which offers personal development and leadership workshops, about 20 guests gather for dinner and conversation. “We want our home to evoke feelings of warmth, openness, vibrance, and sanctuary for anyone entering it,” says Ali.
At a recent event for Mentor’s organization Ndryshimtarët, which offers personal development and leadership workshops, about 20 guests gather for dinner and conversation. “We want our home to evoke feelings of warmth, openness, vibrance, and sanctuary for anyone entering it,” says Ali.
When the couple bought the home, the yard had mature native Ash, Oak, Cedar, and Douglas Fir trees, and a Japanese-inspired garden.
When the couple bought the home, the yard had mature native Ash, Oak, Cedar, and Douglas Fir trees, and a Japanese-inspired garden.
The primary suite has eastern-facing views, given that the owner wanted morning light.
The primary suite has eastern-facing views, given that the owner wanted morning light.
Every room has its own terrace, which transforms the feeling of the interior when the doors are opened. By dissolving the boundaries between interior and exterior, a constant connection to nature is created.
Every room has its own terrace, which transforms the feeling of the interior when the doors are opened. By dissolving the boundaries between interior and exterior, a constant connection to nature is created.
Carving away the home's volume at the corner helps soften it towards the sloping site and the open meadow.
Carving away the home's volume at the corner helps soften it towards the sloping site and the open meadow.
Cold-rolled steel for the fireplace surround was crafted by local artisan Zac Reimer. The fireplace is by Rais.
Cold-rolled steel for the fireplace surround was crafted by local artisan Zac Reimer. The fireplace is by Rais.

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