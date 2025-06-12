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An airy living room, thanks to extra windows above the sliders from Western Window Systems, which open to connect the patio with the interior. Two seating areas—one featuring a large, L-shaped CB2 sofa and a more intimate pair of Crate & Barrel slipper chairs by the fireplace—provide options for the entire family.
A staircase winds up through the center of the house. Its structural spine is made of cross-laminated timber, while the screen that encloses it is made from slats of South African pine. “The timber screen separates the stair from the surrounding space but still allows glimpses through,” says Douglas. “It recalls Japanese screens, especially at night when it lights up like a lantern.”
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