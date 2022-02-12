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The rear elevation reveals the home’s sculptural composition of dark rectangular volumes and voids. Floor-to-ceiling glass openings punctuate the Nakamoto Forestry Gendai Linseed Black yakisugi siding, while the second-floor loft—the family’s self-described “everything room”—rises above a screened porch situated between the two wings.
The floating home, originally constructed in 1968 by Forbes Kiddoo, that Marka Hansen and Joe Brubaker recreated with designer Michelle Chan and builder Steve Crutchfield of True North Construction bobs in a berth at the historical Waldo Point Harbor in Sausalito, California, just north of San Francisco and the Golden Gate Bridge.
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