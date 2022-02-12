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Collection by Chris Ferrell

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The rear elevation reveals the home’s sculptural composition of dark rectangular volumes and voids. Floor-to-ceiling glass openings punctuate the Nakamoto Forestry Gendai Linseed Black yakisugi siding, while the second-floor loft—the family’s self-described “everything room”—rises above a screened porch situated between the two wings.
The rear elevation reveals the home’s sculptural composition of dark rectangular volumes and voids. Floor-to-ceiling glass openings punctuate the Nakamoto Forestry Gendai Linseed Black yakisugi siding, while the second-floor loft—the family’s self-described “everything room”—rises above a screened porch situated between the two wings.
A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.
A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.
Each of MyCabin's offerings were designed to work in concert and form a complete residential set, where My Milla (25 or long) houses daily living, My Kalmus provides a dedicated work space, and My Galia adds a bit of wellful luxury.
Each of MyCabin's offerings were designed to work in concert and form a complete residential set, where My Milla (25 or long) houses daily living, My Kalmus provides a dedicated work space, and My Galia adds a bit of wellful luxury.
Exotic hard woods were purchased from a family nearby in the mountains and used to build the home — Cedro Cimaron for the beams, Chico Zapote for decking, and blonde Macuil for trim, doors and other accents throughout the home.
Exotic hard woods were purchased from a family nearby in the mountains and used to build the home — Cedro Cimaron for the beams, Chico Zapote for decking, and blonde Macuil for trim, doors and other accents throughout the home.
The revamped kitchen includes custom oak cabinets, quartz countertops and an H.D. Buttercup Lounge Chair as an accent.
The revamped kitchen includes custom oak cabinets, quartz countertops and an H.D. Buttercup Lounge Chair as an accent.
The master bedroom at the back of the house. "When I drew the plans, I needed another 5’ for the bedroom, so I extended back beyond the gable truss,
The master bedroom at the back of the house. "When I drew the plans, I needed another 5’ for the bedroom, so I extended back beyond the gable truss,
The window in the kitchen that overlooks the garden is intentionally free of any structure, with the small ventilation openings discretely located to the side. This ensures the view is uninterrupted and the woodlands become part of the interior.
The window in the kitchen that overlooks the garden is intentionally free of any structure, with the small ventilation openings discretely located to the side. This ensures the view is uninterrupted and the woodlands become part of the interior.
The panels were fabricated using sand quarried from the site, which was mixed with a small amount of cement and dried in layers, each showing a slightly different hue.
The panels were fabricated using sand quarried from the site, which was mixed with a small amount of cement and dried in layers, each showing a slightly different hue.
Made custom for the Luna, the solid oak bed frame was designed so that it seemed to float above the floor: an illusion supported by the lighting beneath it.
Made custom for the Luna, the solid oak bed frame was designed so that it seemed to float above the floor: an illusion supported by the lighting beneath it.
Influenced by late Swedish architect Bengt Warne’s naturhus concept (in short, a house built in an agricultural greenhouse), Roja Brimalm and Johan Holmstedt worked with architect Fredrik Olson at Tailor Made Architects to design their home southwest of Stockholm.
Influenced by late Swedish architect Bengt Warne’s naturhus concept (in short, a house built in an agricultural greenhouse), Roja Brimalm and Johan Holmstedt worked with architect Fredrik Olson at Tailor Made Architects to design their home southwest of Stockholm.
Teak doors with a teak handle divide the common and private zones.
Teak doors with a teak handle divide the common and private zones.
The light-coloured Rome travertine door handle was incorporated to harmonise with the texture and colour of the earthen wall finish.
The light-coloured Rome travertine door handle was incorporated to harmonise with the texture and colour of the earthen wall finish.
The floating home, originally constructed in 1968 by Forbes Kiddoo, that Marka Hansen and Joe Brubaker recreated with designer Michelle Chan and builder Steve Crutchfield of True North Construction bobs in a berth at the historical Waldo Point Harbor in Sausalito, California, just north of San Francisco and the Golden Gate Bridge.
The floating home, originally constructed in 1968 by Forbes Kiddoo, that Marka Hansen and Joe Brubaker recreated with designer Michelle Chan and builder Steve Crutchfield of True North Construction bobs in a berth at the historical Waldo Point Harbor in Sausalito, California, just north of San Francisco and the Golden Gate Bridge.
Decking on the forest side of the residence leads from the entry to a screened porch.
Decking on the forest side of the residence leads from the entry to a screened porch.
The primary bath combines Duravit fixtures with a Hydro Systems tub and Terra Maestricht tile by Mosa.
The primary bath combines Duravit fixtures with a Hydro Systems tub and Terra Maestricht tile by Mosa.
In the living room, walls painted Sherwin Williams Snowbound and white oak floors balance warmth and light. Large, matching windows frame the ocean and forest.
In the living room, walls painted Sherwin Williams Snowbound and white oak floors balance warmth and light. Large, matching windows frame the ocean and forest.
The Ikea Sektion cabinets have blue acrylic fronts from The Cabinet Face. Astrid and Alessandro ordered extra material to create a matching island, which is topped with Lapitec, a stone composite. The faucet fixture is from Brizo.
The Ikea Sektion cabinets have blue acrylic fronts from The Cabinet Face. Astrid and Alessandro ordered extra material to create a matching island, which is topped with Lapitec, a stone composite. The faucet fixture is from Brizo.

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