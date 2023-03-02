The kitchen features ample counter and cabinet space, and full-size appliances that beat out an efficiency-style studio. LED lighting keeps energy costs low.
The Casita’s sleeping area faces built-ins and a TV that can swivel in any direction.
The Casita is arranged like an efficiency studio, with the living area and sleeping area divided by an entertainment console and closet. A shaker-style kitchen with a refrigerator, a dining area, a washer/dryer, and a bathroom complete the unit.
This sample layout utilizes two of Boxabl’s rooms for an expanded home.