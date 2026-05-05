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Collection by Lynn Shiner

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Before: The three bedrooms upstairs shared one small bathroom.
Before: The three bedrooms upstairs shared one small bathroom.
1960s Milo Baughman chairs surround the skylit custom dining table, which is lit by a Stickbulb pendant.
1960s Milo Baughman chairs surround the skylit custom dining table, which is lit by a Stickbulb pendant.
Before: The dining room was the home's only space with a direct indoor-outdoor connection.
Before: The dining room was the home's only space with a direct indoor-outdoor connection.
A partially enclosed porch off one side of the house serves as a gathering space for family meals, and also doubles as Constantino’s workspace. He drafts architectural plans, paints, and makes sculptures in the space. In the background, we see the entrance to a standalone room and bathroom
A partially enclosed porch off one side of the house serves as a gathering space for family meals, and also doubles as Constantino’s workspace. He drafts architectural plans, paints, and makes sculptures in the space. In the background, we see the entrance to a standalone room and bathroom
To create clean views of the lush greenery outside the home, the architect kept some of the windows fixed, allowing for minimal framing. Those that do open were strategically placed with cross breezes in mind.
To create clean views of the lush greenery outside the home, the architect kept some of the windows fixed, allowing for minimal framing. Those that do open were strategically placed with cross breezes in mind.
The study on the second floor has custom shelving made of encino, a local variety of white oak. Beatriz De Angoitia, the homeowner, is a retired doctor who remains active in academia.
The study on the second floor has custom shelving made of encino, a local variety of white oak. Beatriz De Angoitia, the homeowner, is a retired doctor who remains active in academia.
The ground floor has an open kitchen, dining area, and living area. Constantino planned the layout to accommodate his mother’s needs in later years: by closing off the half wall seen in the background and adding a door, the space can be converted into a one-bedroom apartment. The upper floor could become an independent unit.
The ground floor has an open kitchen, dining area, and living area. Constantino planned the layout to accommodate his mother’s needs in later years: by closing off the half wall seen in the background and adding a door, the space can be converted into a one-bedroom apartment. The upper floor could become an independent unit.
A view of the enclosed outdoor deck just off the primary bathroom.
A view of the enclosed outdoor deck just off the primary bathroom.
The original dining area, offering views onto the deck, wasn't making the most efficient use of space, which inspired built-in seating in the redesign.
The original dining area, offering views onto the deck, wasn't making the most efficient use of space, which inspired built-in seating in the redesign.
Sardinas is a swimmer and decided to build a lap pool outside instead of spending a similar amount on hardscaping. The plantings next to it act as a privacy screen. Verdant designed the landscape.
Sardinas is a swimmer and decided to build a lap pool outside instead of spending a similar amount on hardscaping. The plantings next to it act as a privacy screen. Verdant designed the landscape.
Lisa furnished the house with objects she previously had and secondhand finds, like a chair she purchased at a yard sale in town and a wood table she found on the side of a road in Switzerland.
Lisa furnished the house with objects she previously had and secondhand finds, like a chair she purchased at a yard sale in town and a wood table she found on the side of a road in Switzerland.
To make the interior feel more spacious, the architects opened the ceilings to create a double height space. They clad everything above eight feet, the original ceiling height, in plywood to maintain a human scale and the house’s original proportions. The sofa is from Hay, the Tokyo chaise lounge is from a now-closed Bellport vintage shop, the coffee tables are by Giotto Stoppino, produced by Kartell 1950s and 1960s, and the yellow chair, inspired by Pierre Paulin, was a find at Wright Auctions. Lisa painted the artwork on the mantel.
To make the interior feel more spacious, the architects opened the ceilings to create a double height space. They clad everything above eight feet, the original ceiling height, in plywood to maintain a human scale and the house’s original proportions. The sofa is from Hay, the Tokyo chaise lounge is from a now-closed Bellport vintage shop, the coffee tables are by Giotto Stoppino, produced by Kartell 1950s and 1960s, and the yellow chair, inspired by Pierre Paulin, was a find at Wright Auctions. Lisa painted the artwork on the mantel.
The ADU was designed with privacy in mind, with its own private entrance and a separate mailing address.
The ADU was designed with privacy in mind, with its own private entrance and a separate mailing address.
Before: The living room before the redesign shows the former RH sofa and heavy dining table and chairs.
Before: The living room before the redesign shows the former RH sofa and heavy dining table and chairs.

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