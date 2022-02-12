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Collection by Geneviève Monette

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The light near the roof deck is by Roll & Hill
The light near the roof deck is by Roll & Hill
Prentis Hale of SHED Architecture &amp; Design reimagined a kit home in Tiburon, California, that was erected in 1991. Photo:
Prentis Hale of SHED Architecture &amp; Design reimagined a kit home in Tiburon, California, that was erected in 1991. Photo:
The kitchen features custom-lacquered cabinets with white oak handles and, in lieu of upper cabinets, a wall niche to display dishes.
The kitchen features custom-lacquered cabinets with white oak handles and, in lieu of upper cabinets, a wall niche to display dishes.
In addition to units designed for , MyCabin also offers Galia: a 64-square foot, wood-fired sauna.
In addition to units designed for , MyCabin also offers Galia: a 64-square foot, wood-fired sauna.
Though the interior and exterior finishes are customizable, the Galia sauna comes with spruce cladding and flooring by default. The interior fittings are made from black alder.
Though the interior and exterior finishes are customizable, the Galia sauna comes with spruce cladding and flooring by default. The interior fittings are made from black alder.
The sliding glass-walled dining room links the kitchen and living room with the bedrooms.
The sliding glass-walled dining room links the kitchen and living room with the bedrooms.
The polished concrete floor inside gives way to a brick patio and a garden behind the house. Two embaúba trees grow up the atrium from indoor beds in the living room. The Atibaia counter stools and Eclipse dining table are from Casa Paulo Alves. The Tiza chairs are from Del Portillo. The C11 white sofa by Marcus Ferreira is from Carbono, and the metal-framed lounge chairs are from Paulo Mendes da Rocha. The metal planter is from AMP. The kitchen cabinetry was designed by Arkitito.
The polished concrete floor inside gives way to a brick patio and a garden behind the house. Two embaúba trees grow up the atrium from indoor beds in the living room. The Atibaia counter stools and Eclipse dining table are from Casa Paulo Alves. The Tiza chairs are from Del Portillo. The C11 white sofa by Marcus Ferreira is from Carbono, and the metal-framed lounge chairs are from Paulo Mendes da Rocha. The metal planter is from AMP. The kitchen cabinetry was designed by Arkitito.
From the street, the house resembles a milk carton.
From the street, the house resembles a milk carton.
“It’s a house where the architecture has been allowed to sing—it’s on display but not in a showy way,” says co-owner Francesca Breach.
“It’s a house where the architecture has been allowed to sing—it’s on display but not in a showy way,” says co-owner Francesca Breach.
After adding insulation and a mini-split, the primary bedroom is also a comfortable place to hang out. Light from the skylights reflect off the white wall and ceilinb surfaces.
After adding insulation and a mini-split, the primary bedroom is also a comfortable place to hang out. Light from the skylights reflect off the white wall and ceilinb surfaces.
Oak cabinetry that was milled from the site is topped with Deer Isle granite. Locally manufactured tile from nearby Camden adds a textured sheen. And Muuto pendant lights hang over the bar.
Oak cabinetry that was milled from the site is topped with Deer Isle granite. Locally manufactured tile from nearby Camden adds a textured sheen. And Muuto pendant lights hang over the bar.
"If I had to choose a favorite feature of the house, it would be the blue floor," says homeowner Emily Boschert Cooper. "I really pushed my comfort zone. but it’s stunning and seems to blend into the house and the environment."
"If I had to choose a favorite feature of the house, it would be the blue floor," says homeowner Emily Boschert Cooper. "I really pushed my comfort zone. but it’s stunning and seems to blend into the house and the environment."
A wood stove heats the separated acupuncture studio.
A wood stove heats the separated acupuncture studio.
The living room requires minimal lighting, thanks to its expansive windows.
The living room requires minimal lighting, thanks to its expansive windows.
The desk, cabinets, and millwork in Connie's office was built in Baltic Birch Plywood, by Jonathan and the contractor, and holds her entire materials library.
The desk, cabinets, and millwork in Connie's office was built in Baltic Birch Plywood, by Jonathan and the contractor, and holds her entire materials library.
The corner pendant light over Jonathan is the Eclipse by Studio Mabua.
The corner pendant light over Jonathan is the Eclipse by Studio Mabua.

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