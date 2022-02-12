The polished concrete floor inside gives way to a brick patio and a garden behind the house. Two embaúba trees grow up the atrium from indoor beds in the living room. The Atibaia counter stools and Eclipse dining table are from Casa Paulo Alves. The Tiza chairs are from Del Portillo. The C11 white sofa by Marcus Ferreira is from Carbono, and the metal-framed lounge chairs are from Paulo Mendes da Rocha. The metal planter is from AMP. The kitchen cabinetry was designed by Arkitito.