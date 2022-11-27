For a family of four, Ueda Design Studio restores the luminous-yet-drafty midcentury home of Alden Mason with warm materials and sensible restraint.
A table by Seattle studio Chadhaus complements the home's existing oak floors and cedar walls.
Architect Nahoko Ueda and the homeowners chose a Space Theory kitchen with a combination of white laminate and walnut cabinetry.
The master bedroom also opens onto the deck with floor-to-ceiling glass.
The NanaWall doors on the corners of the front facade fold open, joining the interior and the wooded landscape.
Built-in floor-to-ceiling bookshelves filled with Carnahan’s favorite titles create a library-like atmosphere in the work studio.
One section of the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves pivots open to reveal a concealed bathroom.
A minibar and storage area are hidden behind another section of the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.
The interior of the studio is outfitted with floors made of oak reclaimed from vintage whiskey barrels. Carnahan arranged the space with lounge chairs designed by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller and a table by Blu Dot.
The rooms hidden behind the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves give the studio a whimsical quality.