Cor-Ten steel fencing encloses a courtyard shared with the main house.
The restored home of Frank Navin features ornate woodwork, original fireplaces, and a basement vault tied to the history of Navin Field.
Eichler Homes' policies to sell to any qualified buyer were an "open secret" in the industry. This Claude Oakland-designed 1962-model in Orange advertised that "The parents enjoy complete privacy in the master bedroom suite and direct access to the rear patio".
Originally designed by A. Quincy Jones, the Thousand Oaks home has a custom kitchen, redwood ceilings, and an Italian marble saltwater pool.
Solar panels facing the sunniest part of the home help heat its water and charge its electricity.
The cabin’s gabled form was reclad in black Colorbond steel. A new parents’ retreat extends off the deck to accommodate the growing family.
The brick-and-glass residence accommodates limited mobility with a lift between levels and seamless thresholds between indoors and out.
The revamped residence, which was featured in Dwell in 2021, is topped with solar panels, and it includes a contemporary addition, a roof deck, and a large back patio.
Just past sunrise at Betasso Overlook.
The pilot home on Whidbey Island demonstrates the system’s potential: a 600-square-foot interior paired with nearly equal covered outdoor space, set lightly on a pin foundation that protects tree roots and cuts carbon by 77 percent. "Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,
Working with architect Ravi Raj, two siblings crafted a gable-roofed house in Saugerties that’s perfect for gatherings.