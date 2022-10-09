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Collection by Kathleen O'Hara

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Set near Rhinebeck, the recently built house has crisp, white interiors, light wood accents, and an energy-efficient envelope.
Set near Rhinebeck, the recently built house has crisp, white interiors, light wood accents, and an energy-efficient envelope.
“Sometimes you go with emotions rather than logic,” says Woodhull founder Caleb Johnson. “I just wanted to renovate the little Pizza Hut look-alike my son told me looked like a blowfish.”
“Sometimes you go with emotions rather than logic,” says Woodhull founder Caleb Johnson. “I just wanted to renovate the little Pizza Hut look-alike my son told me looked like a blowfish.”
The home embraces indoor-outdoor living with a large sliding door that serves as its only window. A living room couch by Hubba Hubba (made of mattresses and upholstered fabric) wraps around a TOV Furniture coffee table, anchored by a custom Moroccan rug found on Etsy. The ashtray is by Fundamental Berlin and the mushroom lamp is by Rodolfo Bonetto for Iguzzini.
The home embraces indoor-outdoor living with a large sliding door that serves as its only window. A living room couch by Hubba Hubba (made of mattresses and upholstered fabric) wraps around a TOV Furniture coffee table, anchored by a custom Moroccan rug found on Etsy. The ashtray is by Fundamental Berlin and the mushroom lamp is by Rodolfo Bonetto for Iguzzini.
Floor plan of Clinton Hill Duplex Apartment Renovation by Studio Officina Architecture
Floor plan of Clinton Hill Duplex Apartment Renovation by Studio Officina Architecture
Two original bedrooms at the second storey before being combined into one of the son's bedrooms.
Two original bedrooms at the second storey before being combined into one of the son's bedrooms.
The original living space is now an open kitchen outfitted with cabinetry made by the couple.
The original living space is now an open kitchen outfitted with cabinetry made by the couple.
The couple named their company Konga after the young son, Vinca’s mispronunciation of the Lithuanian word for “socks” when he was learning to speak. “For us, it formed a symbolic association with the feeling of the earth under bare feet,” says Goda. “It encouraged us to leave our footprint, but with minimal impact on nature and meaningful value to humans.”
The couple named their company Konga after the young son, Vinca’s mispronunciation of the Lithuanian word for “socks” when he was learning to speak. “For us, it formed a symbolic association with the feeling of the earth under bare feet,” says Goda. “It encouraged us to leave our footprint, but with minimal impact on nature and meaningful value to humans.”
Overlooking the farmhouse orchard and garden, a new dormer at the home’s north facade incorporates windows for the primary bathroom and hall on the upper level.
Overlooking the farmhouse orchard and garden, a new dormer at the home’s north facade incorporates windows for the primary bathroom and hall on the upper level.
The family shares a single large bathroom.
The family shares a single large bathroom.
Kelli designed custom furniture to fit the small guesthouse, with the help of a carpenter friend who brought her designs to life.
Kelli designed custom furniture to fit the small guesthouse, with the help of a carpenter friend who brought her designs to life.
The wet room connects to two half-baths on either side that are equipped with dual-flush toilets and WaterSense fixtures. Gray porcelain tiles from Statements Tiles line the room.
The wet room connects to two half-baths on either side that are equipped with dual-flush toilets and WaterSense fixtures. Gray porcelain tiles from Statements Tiles line the room.
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
The roof is clad in natural cedar with a copper trim.
The roof is clad in natural cedar with a copper trim.