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Collection by Lily Staples

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All of the floors in the house are made of traditional <i>loseta de barro</i>, a locally made terra-cotta tile that was sealed with beeswax, linseed oil, and pine tar.
loseta de barro
The bedroom is home to a platform bed that Curtis built herself and has since moved from house to house.
The bedroom is home to a platform bed that Curtis built herself and has since moved from house to house.