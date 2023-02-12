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Collection by David Campbell

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Located at the end of a winding dirt road, the site presented a construction challenge. “Everything had to be done by hand,” says Mesdag. “We had no machines, we had to dig out the foundation manually.”
Located at the end of a winding dirt road, the site presented a construction challenge. “Everything had to be done by hand,” says Mesdag. “We had no machines, we had to dig out the foundation manually.”