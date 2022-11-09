SubscribeSign In
Collection by Gene Woo Nam

"The spaces and materials are very kid-friendly," says Wittman. "The natural finishes are durable and easy to clean. Organic materials with their own unique textures patina over time, which will allow the spaces to be lived in and loved while weathering gracefully for a long future."
In the kitchen, walnut cabinetry is topped with terrazzo countertops and a matching sink. Under-counter appliances like a refrigerator, freezer, and ice machine help make the space appear uncluttered.
Don't dismiss the kitchen as a modern day parlor. Sarrah Khan of Agencie Architecture & Engineering says, “ Kitchens are modern parlor rooms. In today’s homes, kitchens serve a double function of both cooking and entertaining zones.”
The backsplash is covered in Clé Tile, and the counters are Carrara marble.
This lovely kitchen features laminate cabinets by Danish brand Reform.
In this kitchen, three globe pendants with brass details and burgundy cords match the hood tube hanging above the kitchen island.
Tiffany swapped out the dated vinyl for matte white tile from Home Depot on the floor. The backsplash is matte white subway tile from Tilezz, and the plywood cabinets are topped with white quartz counters. The Ready Stacking Barstool from Blu Dot are tucked under the island counter.
The green backsplash tiles are vintage, reclaimed from another project.
Reilly slotted a utility room behind the kitchen to house the oven, an extra fridge, pantry cabinets, and the laundry. A Navajo rug that Reilly found at a local yard sale adds a touch of color. The countertop and backsplash are stainless steel. She found the counter stools at a local thrift shop. “I scour every secondhand shop and go to ever yard sale in the Hamptons,” she says. “Each piece is the result of weeks of searching.”
In the bathrooms, Lunt paired classic midcentury finishes (like terrazzo and wood) with fresh fixtures and lights.
The star of the renovation, and the Richter's favorite room, is the kitchen. It is also the room that underwent the biggest transformation. They created custom cabinetry design with playful, ribbed side panels and curved marble profiles. They also designed deep storage drawers hidden behind custom lacquered cabinetry.
Custom un-lacquered brass shelves with hidden lighting help to illuminate the kitchen's work surface. The Moroccan Zellige tile-clad hood is integrated into the backsplash for a more streamlined look.
The firm took the project as an opportunity to experiment with new vendors and fabrication techniques that are not common locally, and designed the custom bathroom and kitchen cabinetry, as well as custom metalwork. They even had marble craned in through a window to complete the kitchen and bathroom counters.
The kitchen pairs simple joinery and sleek fixtures with natural materials—like the elegant stone island and backsplash. The concealed hood and simple stone shelf keeps the design clean and tidy along the cooking prep area.
