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Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
The island, topped with a marble slab bought at a discount, anchors the space.
The island, topped with a marble slab bought at a discount, anchors the space.
The living space features banquette seating with cushions—rare for a third-wave Soft seating is rare in third-wave coffee shops, but
The living space features banquette seating with cushions—rare for a third-wave Soft seating is rare in third-wave coffee shops, but
The home has a rooftop deck that gets views of the neighborhood.
The home has a rooftop deck that gets views of the neighborhood.
The spare bedroom efficiently accommodates guests within a compact footprint.
The spare bedroom efficiently accommodates guests within a compact footprint.
Le Corbusier sofas with chrome frames and leather cushions anchor the space before the hearth, where a second Muskoka Tide marble slab grounds the room.
Le Corbusier sofas with chrome frames and leather cushions anchor the space before the hearth, where a second Muskoka Tide marble slab grounds the room.
The cathedral-ceilinged great room spans 20-by-24 feet with 14-foot ceilings—impossibly grand for a 1,050-square-foot house. The kitchen island doubles as stair railing, eliminating visual interruptions between living, dining and cooking zones.
The cathedral-ceilinged great room spans 20-by-24 feet with 14-foot ceilings—impossibly grand for a 1,050-square-foot house. The kitchen island doubles as stair railing, eliminating visual interruptions between living, dining and cooking zones.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
Perched on stilts over sloping terrain, the 1,050-square-foot Skybox draws from fishing shack vernacular.
Perched on stilts over sloping terrain, the 1,050-square-foot Skybox draws from fishing shack vernacular.
In the kitchen, there's Alder cabinets topped with Ceaserstone counters. The Miele induction cooktop was placed over a Miele Clean Touch Steam Oven.
In the kitchen, there's Alder cabinets topped with Ceaserstone counters. The Miele induction cooktop was placed over a Miele Clean Touch Steam Oven.
In the foyer, there's a mix of textures at play, including Douglas fir at the ceiling, wide-plank white oak flooring, stained board-and-batten repeated from the exterior, and Solana tile from Concrete Collaborative in Fossil.
In the foyer, there's a mix of textures at play, including Douglas fir at the ceiling, wide-plank white oak flooring, stained board-and-batten repeated from the exterior, and Solana tile from Concrete Collaborative in Fossil.
Hale placed a mudroom with a yellow Dutch door facing the brick house, as well as a walkway, with the idea that people would be tramping back and forth between the two places.
Hale placed a mudroom with a yellow Dutch door facing the brick house, as well as a walkway, with the idea that people would be tramping back and forth between the two places.

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