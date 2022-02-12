Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
The island, topped with a marble slab bought at a discount, anchors the space.
The living space features banquette seating with cushions—rare for a third-wave Soft seating is rare in third-wave coffee shops, but
The home has a rooftop deck that gets views of the neighborhood.
The spare bedroom efficiently accommodates guests within a compact footprint.
Le Corbusier sofas with chrome frames and leather cushions anchor the space before the hearth, where a second Muskoka Tide marble slab grounds the room.
The cathedral-ceilinged great room spans 20-by-24 feet with 14-foot ceilings—impossibly grand for a 1,050-square-foot house. The kitchen island doubles as stair railing, eliminating visual interruptions between living, dining and cooking zones.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
Perched on stilts over sloping terrain, the 1,050-square-foot Skybox draws from fishing shack vernacular.
In the kitchen, there's Alder cabinets topped with Ceaserstone counters. The Miele induction cooktop was placed over a Miele Clean Touch Steam Oven.
In the foyer, there's a mix of textures at play, including Douglas fir at the ceiling, wide-plank white oak flooring, stained board-and-batten repeated from the exterior, and Solana tile from Concrete Collaborative in Fossil.
Hale placed a mudroom with a yellow Dutch door facing the brick house, as well as a walkway, with the idea that people would be tramping back and forth between the two places.