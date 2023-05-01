SubscribeSign In
Project architects Studio Marshall Blecher and Jan Henrik Jansen Arkitekter opened up the center of the house, previously comprising a maze of fourteen small rooms, creating one large and airy kitchen and dining space with a high, chapel like ceiling. A six-meter-long concrete plinth standing at the center of the room which doubles as an island bench and dining table, had to be lowered into the house by a crane while the roof was being reconstructed.
Christine wanted the bathroom to embrace darker hues and shadows. The architect credits Japanese novelist Jun'ichirō Tanizaki’s In Praise of Shadows as her reference for the space.
The skylight illuminates the Vieques bathtub designed by Patricia Urquiola.
The shared second-floor bath has a black tile backsplash that references the home’s shou sugi ban siding. The oak and cold-rolled steel vanity echoes the design of the kitchen’s furniture-like island.
The primary bath has a custom vanity and a textured tile backsplash.
A brick-clad wall in the principal bathroom is topped with a protective coat of tiny, glossy beads.
The courtyard extends the sense of space in the main bathroom, and although the latter is in a central location in the narrow building, the courtyard brings in that much more light than is typical in a floorplan like this. The floor tile is the Krista Watterworth Kiss Marble ’ tile, and the owners can also open the exterior door there should they want to shower al-fresco.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
