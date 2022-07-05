Contrasting the downstairs bath, the one in the loft is finished in mostly white.
The lofted space shag carpet was replaced with bouncy cream colored popcorn Berber Carpet to spark feelings of summer camp nostalgia.
Red Line Woodworking fashioned new fronts for the existing solid oak cabinetry.
The kitchen and bathrooms have brass faucets sourced from Etsy seller BrassPure that will patina overtime. Ceramic dish wares and custom cabinets give the kitchen an earthly, lived in feeling.
The combination of BluDot furnishings and vintage pieces created a modern, high end feel without feeling cold or pretentious. The living room space is centered around a ____ table from __ and bordered by an expansive white stone mantel from the original build.
One of a kind pieces like a vintage wood bird sculpture sourced from TheCollectist and several vintage ceramic pieces sourced from Pop Up Home and Den in Los Angeles mingle with a network of bluetooth speakers making music available everywhere in the home.
Two George Nelson Bubble Pendants, from Herman Miller, drift above an overstuffed couch from BluDot draped in an assortment of italian wool heritage throws invite guests to snuggle up for a movie night.
Black tile covers the downstairs shower.
The living area is the main showcase of the home with soaring pine ceilings, 20ft windows and a stone walled fire place.
The crown jewel of the down stairs bathroom is a custom basalt stone sink sourced from Etsy seller AegeanMarble. Alta Projects was inspired by the stone that’s seen throughout Yosemite National Park, most notably in El Capitan.
