In the kitchen, the cabinetry is by High Country Cabinets and the countertop is Caesarstone.
Protruding overhead cupboards increase storage space and reduce solar gain. The bed is Dodu by Blu Dot.
The living area includes a red Canyon sectional by Bensen and a Pensi ceiling fan by Modern Fan Company.
A custom table designed by Jones features a pull-out bench on one side and 1C dining chairs by Room B on the other; the Globo pendant is by Viso.
All of the plants are native to the area. “I was trying to re-create what I have out my front door, where the park starts,” says Jon, who worked on the landscaping with Jones. “The garden is also super low-impact. I don’t water it at all, and my kill rate is less than five percent.”
“We didn’t treat the steel,” explains Jon. “We said, you know what, we’re going to let it rust. And the concrete block wall—you just sort of leave it and let it age.”
The 1,900-square-foot home, designed by architect D’Arcy Jones, is made of cement, raw steel, and charred wood, materials that were chosen for their low maintenance.
The charred-wood facade on Silping Wong and Jon Friesen’s house in western Canada was hand-done by Jon and his father. They used Douglas fir, a thick, corky wood that is local to the region.