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Collection by Sam Van Cleve

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The ADU’s cladding is stainless steel, making it resilient in all types of weather. “The D.C. metro area has four distinct seasons—it rains a lot, snows a lot, and it gets hot in the summer—so we wanted to create a unit that was adaptable and sustainable,” says David Lee, founder and CEO of prefab design company Aroom. The exterior of the main house contrasts the steel with its brick and light-blue siding, but the Yeons loved the idea of a refreshing and modern look for the backyard unit.
The ADU’s cladding is stainless steel, making it resilient in all types of weather. “The D.C. metro area has four distinct seasons—it rains a lot, snows a lot, and it gets hot in the summer—so we wanted to create a unit that was adaptable and sustainable,” says David Lee, founder and CEO of prefab design company Aroom. The exterior of the main house contrasts the steel with its brick and light-blue siding, but the Yeons loved the idea of a refreshing and modern look for the backyard unit.
Hiring a general contractor (GC) may not be as exciting as picking an architect, but it’s definitely as important. After all, this is the person who will determine whether you’re sleeping in a beautiful new bedroom or a motel when your projected move-in date rolls around.
Hiring a general contractor (GC) may not be as exciting as picking an architect, but it’s definitely as important. After all, this is the person who will determine whether you’re sleeping in a beautiful new bedroom or a motel when your projected move-in date rolls around.
The kitchen now occupies the addition, and the island was detailed to look like a piece of furniture to better meld with the living room. The cabinet colors are Farrow & Ball’s Skimming Stone and Sherwin-Williams’s Garden Gate, and were handpainted instead of spray-finished, so as "not to have something too slick or sterile," says VW. "We wanted them to be warm and have personality."
The kitchen now occupies the addition, and the island was detailed to look like a piece of furniture to better meld with the living room. The cabinet colors are Farrow & Ball’s Skimming Stone and Sherwin-Williams’s Garden Gate, and were handpainted instead of spray-finished, so as "not to have something too slick or sterile," says VW. "We wanted them to be warm and have personality."
The west patio
The west patio
The skylight along with the large opening to the west patio allow the interior of the home to filled with natural light.
The skylight along with the large opening to the west patio allow the interior of the home to filled with natural light.
In the Bogarts’ living room, a brick fireplace inspired by Josef Albers commands attention and changes with the daylight. The artist made the bowl filled with yellow flowers in college.
In the Bogarts’ living room, a brick fireplace inspired by Josef Albers commands attention and changes with the daylight. The artist made the bowl filled with yellow flowers in college.
The open chef's kitchen boasts a Bertezzoni gas range, porcelain waterfall island, and sleek white and blue cabinetry which pop against the stainless-steel appliances.
The open chef's kitchen boasts a Bertezzoni gas range, porcelain waterfall island, and sleek white and blue cabinetry which pop against the stainless-steel appliances.
Wide concrete pads lead to the main entrance, where a large tree extends a warm welcome.
Wide concrete pads lead to the main entrance, where a large tree extends a warm welcome.
Nestled high in the Hollywood Hills, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s former home is on the market for $6M.
Nestled high in the Hollywood Hills, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s former home is on the market for $6M.
While the 400-square-foot studio is currently used as a guesthouse, it can easily double as an office or workout area.
While the 400-square-foot studio is currently used as a guesthouse, it can easily double as an office or workout area.
"Signature window walls and patio doors seamlessly connect the indoors and out,
"Signature window walls and patio doors seamlessly connect the indoors and out,
Tom works on his latest series of sculptures as daylight flows into his basement studio from the sunken front garden.
Tom works on his latest series of sculptures as daylight flows into his basement studio from the sunken front garden.

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