Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jordan David

Favorites

View 61 Photos
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
Pellegrino worked closely with the project's cabinetmaker and contractor on the kitchen's custom birch plywood cabinetry. She designed the floating and cantilevered shelves, for which the support of the plywood walls was essential.
Pellegrino worked closely with the project's cabinetmaker and contractor on the kitchen's custom birch plywood cabinetry. She designed the floating and cantilevered shelves, for which the support of the plywood walls was essential.
Architect Santiago Constantino De Angoitia designed and built an adaptable home for his mother to age in place in on the same lot as his childhood house in San Cristóbal de las Casas.
Architect Santiago Constantino De Angoitia designed and built an adaptable home for his mother to age in place in on the same lot as his childhood house in San Cristóbal de las Casas.
The ADU's compact kitchen features an eat-in island with a double sink that can be accessed from either side. Rammed earth is used on the end of the island. The pendant light is by FLOS.
The ADU's compact kitchen features an eat-in island with a double sink that can be accessed from either side. Rammed earth is used on the end of the island. The pendant light is by FLOS.
The ADU is organized as three separate volumes, with two of the barrell-shaped spaces clad in rammed earth walls.
The ADU is organized as three separate volumes, with two of the barrell-shaped spaces clad in rammed earth walls.
An open-air walkway connects the main house to the home office space above the garage, with a mesh hammock offering cozy seating. "It's a very walkable neighborhood, so the hammock floor draws curiosity,
An open-air walkway connects the main house to the home office space above the garage, with a mesh hammock offering cozy seating. "It's a very walkable neighborhood, so the hammock floor draws curiosity,
The primary bedroom features a built-in banquette with additional stoarge. The knitted dropped pendant light is by Ariel Zuckerman.
The primary bedroom features a built-in banquette with additional stoarge. The knitted dropped pendant light is by Ariel Zuckerman.
The living area in the main house features curved windows set within the rammed earth walls. The chairs are vintage Jeanneret.
The living area in the main house features curved windows set within the rammed earth walls. The chairs are vintage Jeanneret.
The kitchen features a marigold yellow zellige tile-clad island, the color of which was inspired by yellow desert flowers spotted during a rammed earth workshop in Arizona. The bar chairs are vintage Jeanneret.
The kitchen features a marigold yellow zellige tile-clad island, the color of which was inspired by yellow desert flowers spotted during a rammed earth workshop in Arizona. The bar chairs are vintage Jeanneret.
Architect Davey McEathron sketched out a plan that divided the corner property into a main house and an ADU, separated by a garage with a home office above.
Architect Davey McEathron sketched out a plan that divided the corner property into a main house and an ADU, separated by a garage with a home office above.
Austin-based Davey McEathron designed a rammed earth house in the city's Holly neighborhood with the backing of developer Kevin Yang and builder Rabb Construction.
Austin-based Davey McEathron designed a rammed earth house in the city's Holly neighborhood with the backing of developer Kevin Yang and builder Rabb Construction.
When the Ferguson Sauder family—parents Meg, a school counselor, and Tim, a design instructor, plus kids Cole, Olive, and Asher—wanted a multifunctional backyard addition, they decided to build it themselves. Two Liftoff chairs by Tim Miller, one of Tim’s former students, surround an oil-drum fire pit set in granite dug up on the property. On the deck, the Panamericana chair is by Industry of All Nations.
When the Ferguson Sauder family—parents Meg, a school counselor, and Tim, a design instructor, plus kids Cole, Olive, and Asher—wanted a multifunctional backyard addition, they decided to build it themselves. Two Liftoff chairs by Tim Miller, one of Tim’s former students, surround an oil-drum fire pit set in granite dug up on the property. On the deck, the Panamericana chair is by Industry of All Nations.
Quarry Pavers from Seneca Tiles cover the bathroom. All of the fixtures are from Sigma, and they were originally chrome before Grey stripped and refinished them.
Quarry Pavers from Seneca Tiles cover the bathroom. All of the fixtures are from Sigma, and they were originally chrome before Grey stripped and refinished them.
Exposing structural materials as finish materials created valuable cost savings. The structural concrete floors and exposed second floor framing strengthen the overall aesthetic, while eliminating the need for drywall or additional flooring.
Exposing structural materials as finish materials created valuable cost savings. The structural concrete floors and exposed second floor framing strengthen the overall aesthetic, while eliminating the need for drywall or additional flooring.
A dilapidated garage in Los Angeles becomes a whimsical backyard dwelling.
A dilapidated garage in Los Angeles becomes a whimsical backyard dwelling.
The dropped ceiling conceals mechanical systems and defines the dining room area, drawing the eye to the fabric chandelier by Pinch, and BDDW bronze trestle table with bleached maple top. The table is surrounded by Soft Edge 60 Chairs by HAY.
The dropped ceiling conceals mechanical systems and defines the dining room area, drawing the eye to the fabric chandelier by Pinch, and BDDW bronze trestle table with bleached maple top. The table is surrounded by Soft Edge 60 Chairs by HAY.
A large picture window with built-in seating and storage underneath in the master bedroom frames the view of the luscious wild garden.
A large picture window with built-in seating and storage underneath in the master bedroom frames the view of the luscious wild garden.

41 more saves