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Speaking to his original design, architect Saul Zaik says, “We were really just building boxes with a bunch of windows but experimenting with how you integrated indoor and outdoor spaces.” The house has seven different openings to the exterior, allowing different courtyard or patio settings for a range of outdoor activities, including seating for a gathering on the street-facing side. The Milfords hired Lilyvilla Gardens for the landscaping around the house, including variegated bluestone steps with thyme joints.
Speaking to his original design, architect Saul Zaik says, “We were really just building boxes with a bunch of windows but experimenting with how you integrated indoor and outdoor spaces.” The house has seven different openings to the exterior, allowing different courtyard or patio settings for a range of outdoor activities, including seating for a gathering on the street-facing side. The Milfords hired Lilyvilla Gardens for the landscaping around the house, including variegated bluestone steps with thyme joints.
The remodel kept the kitchen and living room in the front Cinderella cottage, but it converted the children's bedroom into a den. MYD Studio updated the facade of the original cottage to blend with the new contemporary profile.
The remodel kept the kitchen and living room in the front Cinderella cottage, but it converted the children's bedroom into a den. MYD Studio updated the facade of the original cottage to blend with the new contemporary profile.
The 2,000-square-foot home now has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a guest house with a bedroom and bathroom.
The 2,000-square-foot home now has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a guest house with a bedroom and bathroom.
Rummer built over 700 post-and-beam midcentury modern homes in the Portland area.
Rummer built over 700 post-and-beam midcentury modern homes in the Portland area.
In Michigan, this little-known Frank Lloyd Wright home nestled on 10 acres had been deliberately kept under the radar—until now.
In Michigan, this little-known Frank Lloyd Wright home nestled on 10 acres had been deliberately kept under the radar—until now.
The exterior terrace, water channel, deck, and window wall of Matt and Jon Andersen-Miller's renovated midcentury home.
The exterior terrace, water channel, deck, and window wall of Matt and Jon Andersen-Miller's renovated midcentury home.
At their A. Quincy Jones house in Los Angeles, architects Cory Buckner and Nick Roberts used permeable pavers to help the soil retain moisture.
At their A. Quincy Jones house in Los Angeles, architects Cory Buckner and Nick Roberts used permeable pavers to help the soil retain moisture.
Fresh, bright, and cheery, the updated architecturally significant residence complements the couple’s modern lifestyle.
Fresh, bright, and cheery, the updated architecturally significant residence complements the couple’s modern lifestyle.
The distinctive facade references a traditional thatched English cottage.
The distinctive facade references a traditional thatched English cottage.
16 Kirby Lane North is rooted in midcentury-modern tradition, despite having undergone some recent additions.
16 Kirby Lane North is rooted in midcentury-modern tradition, despite having undergone some recent additions.
The fence in front of the house creates an L-shaped courtyard. The entrance is tucked behind the private gate.
The fence in front of the house creates an L-shaped courtyard. The entrance is tucked behind the private gate.
Set on 4.3 acres of riverfront property perched dramatically above the Saugatuck River in Weston, Connecticut, the five-bedroom, three-bath Corwin House is well preserved—with only a few updates to the kitchen and baths.
Set on 4.3 acres of riverfront property perched dramatically above the Saugatuck River in Weston, Connecticut, the five-bedroom, three-bath Corwin House is well preserved—with only a few updates to the kitchen and baths.