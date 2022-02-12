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Collection by
Dorene Warne
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Floor Plan of St. George Prefab by BrightBuilt Home
A new steel moment frame at the back of the house allowed for more square footage upstairs and introduced a contemporary feel.
The home's steel windows and the raised-hearth fireplace are Bernard Maybeck, one of the Bay Area's most notable architects, staples.
Owners and tenants of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) share key insights about how to navigate the unique living experience.
Eric built a custom bookshelf for one side of the room, using the salvaged kitchen cabinets for the base and adding an arched detail that extends across the ceiling.
Surrounded by redwoods, this Northern California home serves up a saltwater pool, a pair of living rooms, and flexible live/work spaces.
Surrounded by a wild apple orchard, the revamped 1800s residence is a slice of pastoral bliss, complete with a converted barn.
Floor plan of Westside ADU by Bunch Design
Once the frame was plonked into place, the work could finally begin.
The steel frame for the new house was constructed offsite and craned in.
"I wanted that natural beauty to be visible throughout the house and easily accessible,
Floor Plan of Brooklyn Row House Renovation by Office of Architecture
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