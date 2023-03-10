SubscribeSign In
A sketch of the future home by Malcolm Davis Architecture.
EXTERIOR - Our ranch house sits on 9 acres of private boulders and has lots of outdoor living space and something to see from every window. It feels remote but has cell reception and is minutes away from town.
Woods & Water northwest view
Four distinct structures make up the house. Their design echoes the shape of an older, gabled-roof building already on site. “We considered the neighboring construction quite interesting in terms of scale and layout,” de Carvalho says. “Due to the proximity, we felt the necessity to integrate it in the design.”
Open and inviting, the addition enables a fluid indoor-outdoor connection that didn’t exist before.
Located in Portola Valley, California, this renovation of a William Wurster Ranch house began with a study of the home’s history. Inspired by original photos of the 1950s home, the renovation refreshed its significant architectural past without detracting from its Wurster essence.
A redesigned front facade bring new life to the Austin home of architect Conrad Karliss and his wife, Charlotte. "One of the most special things about the house is that really from everywhere we spend time, there’s a great connection to the landscape,
Steel windows, doors, and trusses add contrast and visual intrigue to the design—all built by homeowner Tim McDonald and his son Branden. The new doors and terrace introduce a visual and functional link between outdoors and in.
"In some ways the strongest attributes of the house are probably the outside spaces,” says Court. The original cedar deck was replaced with Kebony decking that wraps around a century-old cherry tree. A pair of Andy rockers from Mamagreen face an ottoman by Kenneth Cobonpue. The accordion doors are a NanaWall SL-60 system that allows the main room of the guesthouse to open completely to the deck.
