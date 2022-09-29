SubscribeSign In
In their query letter, Ben and Sarah were clear that they wanted a home that could accommodate all of life’s messes. “We don't want a white display kitchen that only looks good when it's clean and not in use. We want our kitchen to be able to work hard. We love to cook and when we do, there are usually lots of things on the go and a mess being made.”
The backyard sports a sequence of raised flower and vegetable beds and two green roofs—one atop the workshop and other atop the back entrance.
The owner and architect chose to outfit almost every aspect of the studio in Douglas fir plywood.
Large outdoor entertaining spaces allow the designers to enjoy the long summer days—and a hot tub and a traditional Finnish sauna make the chilly evenings cozy and fun.
From the dining table, "it feels like you're on the outdoor patio," says architect Takashi Yanai.
Interior designer Laura Britt and architect Stephen Andrews took notes from WELL Building Standards—and their physician client—to craft a nurturing family residence that also protects against harsh weather.
Oriented to absorb the afternoon sun, floor-to-ceiling doors comprise two-thirds of the home’s west-facing walls, which open to an elevated deck overlooking Island Bay. Combined with extra-thick building insulation, this passive element provides sufficient heating for the home, even during winter months—a true feat given the region’s cold seasonal winds.
Garden terrace
An energy-efficient TPO membrane covers the living room’s zigzag roof.
The private outdoor space showcases the renovation's south-facing windows, which were installed to connect the indoors with the yard.
The house is divided into three sections connected by a series of outdoor galleries. “When I walk from one room to another, I have to go outdoors and feel the weather and nature—rain, cold, and sun,” says Sævik. Instead of emphasizing the expansive panorama of oak, pine, and aspen trees, the house frames select views—a move inspired by Japanese design.
The Douglas fir deck that extends from the front facade of one of the cabins features a sunken tub that lets users feel as if they're floating above the clouds while bathing.
Once the children's playroom, the sitting area can be made private with an articulating cork wall, original to the home.
