Referencing vernacular building practices, the reHOME initiative provides comfortable shelter for marginalized populations while promoting thriving, vital community life through design.
Coates envisions a future with planned neighborhoods with homes built from repurposed materials where homeowners have a sense of community and an investment in their future. Toward this aim, he conveys his belief that “everyone deserves good design.”
As it is scaled, the process intends to develop a new sector of the real estate and construction industry that can be exported to various cities throughout the world, developing properties to accommodate growing neighborhoods of recycled homes.
ReHome furnishes an innovative pathway for creating quality housing and flourishing communities for marginalized populations.