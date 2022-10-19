SubscribeSign In
p
Collection by P L

Favorites

View 42 Photos
"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.
"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.
The freestanding tub provides views of the forested land.
The freestanding tub provides views of the forested land.
The dining area connects to the terrace and outdoor dining area and the sea beyond via a massive sliding glass doors.
The dining area connects to the terrace and outdoor dining area and the sea beyond via a massive sliding glass doors.
Designed by award-winning Sant Architects, this four-bedroom vacation rental near Topanga elevates the concept of a mountain retreat to new heights—from its raw, concrete facade and hillside pool, to the Bauhaus-inspired interiors that feature expansive glass walls that overlook the Pacific Ocean. The clean, architectural lines are expressed using iron beams, concrete slabs, timber-panelled walls, and glass, and the sprawling, open-plan living area features a slide-away fireplace and enormous windows that seamlessly transition the property from cosy winter retreat to breezy summer getaway.
Designed by award-winning Sant Architects, this four-bedroom vacation rental near Topanga elevates the concept of a mountain retreat to new heights—from its raw, concrete facade and hillside pool, to the Bauhaus-inspired interiors that feature expansive glass walls that overlook the Pacific Ocean. The clean, architectural lines are expressed using iron beams, concrete slabs, timber-panelled walls, and glass, and the sprawling, open-plan living area features a slide-away fireplace and enormous windows that seamlessly transition the property from cosy winter retreat to breezy summer getaway.
Each of the three smaller cabins has a full kitchen.
Each of the three smaller cabins has a full kitchen.
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / kitchen
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / kitchen
The three arms of the Apfel House stretch out to catch the best views of Ranco Lake and the Andes Mountains.
The three arms of the Apfel House stretch out to catch the best views of Ranco Lake and the Andes Mountains.

22 more saves