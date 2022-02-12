Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by Minette Stokes

Favorites

View 4 Photos
Resident Paul Andersson lounges in a Paulistano armchair by Paulo Mendes da Rocha.
Resident Paul Andersson lounges in a Paulistano armchair by Paulo Mendes da Rocha.
With another set of doors on the opposite kitchen side, there’s more fluidity between the interior and exterior on all sides of the building.
With another set of doors on the opposite kitchen side, there’s more fluidity between the interior and exterior on all sides of the building.