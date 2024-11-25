Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by John Kuo

Favorites

View 440 Photos
The renovation did not enlarge the footprint, but the couple insists that the change is huge. “It feels massive compared to what we had before,” says Ángel. “In the old house, we used to bump into each other walking through it. Now we can pass by each other without even brushing against one another.
The renovation did not enlarge the footprint, but the couple insists that the change is huge. “It feels massive compared to what we had before,” says Ángel. “In the old house, we used to bump into each other walking through it. Now we can pass by each other without even brushing against one another.
Topped with a crow’s nest and decked out with wooden built-ins, the Lumiere House is on the market for the first time since it was built in 1972.
Topped with a crow’s nest and decked out with wooden built-ins, the Lumiere House is on the market for the first time since it was built in 1972.
The owners' desire to save an existing fir tree on the property inspired the design team to set back a portion of the western facade. "That allowed for significantly more fenestration to be added, with the remaining space being used to house the double-height entry space and stairwell,
The owners' desire to save an existing fir tree on the property inspired the design team to set back a portion of the western facade. "That allowed for significantly more fenestration to be added, with the remaining space being used to house the double-height entry space and stairwell,
Cooking and eating together is an essential part of life on the ranch. The floors throughout the open kitchen and dining area are wide-plank, engineered white oak by Castle Bespoke. A pair of copper Semi Pendants by Gubi hangs above the island. Green CH47 chairs by Carl Hansen surround a Solo Oblong dining table from De Le Espada.
Cooking and eating together is an essential part of life on the ranch. The floors throughout the open kitchen and dining area are wide-plank, engineered white oak by Castle Bespoke. A pair of copper Semi Pendants by Gubi hangs above the island. Green CH47 chairs by Carl Hansen surround a Solo Oblong dining table from De Le Espada.
Now, built-in sofas line the perimeter of the room and utilize the room’s shape better.
Now, built-in sofas line the perimeter of the room and utilize the room’s shape better.
The painting in the couple’s daughter’s room is by Jeremy Rocine. The vintage rug is from Sydney’s grandparents.
The painting in the couple’s daughter’s room is by Jeremy Rocine. The vintage rug is from Sydney’s grandparents.
The Queue pendant above the kitchen island is by RBW. The stairs and railing, custom designed by Isaac and Sydney, maintain an open feel.
The Queue pendant above the kitchen island is by RBW. The stairs and railing, custom designed by Isaac and Sydney, maintain an open feel.
The living space features banquette seating with cushions—rare for a third-wave Soft seating is rare in third-wave coffee shops, but
The living space features banquette seating with cushions—rare for a third-wave Soft seating is rare in third-wave coffee shops, but
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The simple wood deck features innovative cutouts that allow full-grown Yucca trees to peek through.</span> <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
The simple wood deck features innovative cutouts that allow full-grown Yucca trees to peek through.
Corporate high-flyers and admitted neat freaks Bruce Thatcher and Kirsty Leighton couldn’t handle the chaos anymore. Read more about this Victorian terrace in London here.
Corporate high-flyers and admitted neat freaks Bruce Thatcher and Kirsty Leighton couldn’t handle the chaos anymore. Read more about this Victorian terrace in London here.
The house is also Build it Green Certified, beating the sustainability requirements of Title 24 (guidelines issued by the California Energy Commission Building Energy Efficiency Program) by over 50%. The house’s laundry is hooked up to a grey water irrigation system and its gutters drain rain into barrels for reuse. The concrete also incorporates 25% fly ash.
The house is also Build it Green Certified, beating the sustainability requirements of Title 24 (guidelines issued by the California Energy Commission Building Energy Efficiency Program) by over 50%. The house’s laundry is hooked up to a grey water irrigation system and its gutters drain rain into barrels for reuse. The concrete also incorporates 25% fly ash.
The architects layered in honeyed wood accents to warm up the industrial palette.
The architects layered in honeyed wood accents to warm up the industrial palette.
"One of the nicest things in this house is the combination of different levels that create cozy corners," says Canolasso. "This was something that we planned for the three houses [but] it is only executed in this one. It makes the difference because you create different atmospheres, connected visually but with different levels."
"One of the nicest things in this house is the combination of different levels that create cozy corners," says Canolasso. "This was something that we planned for the three houses [but] it is only executed in this one. It makes the difference because you create different atmospheres, connected visually but with different levels."
The exterior's sleek, crisp palette creates a strong contrast against the newly added vegetation.
The exterior's sleek, crisp palette creates a strong contrast against the newly added vegetation.
A utilitarian entryway featuring birch cabinetry is softened with an earthenware vase and an ornate mirror. White oak flooring spans the home.
A utilitarian entryway featuring birch cabinetry is softened with an earthenware vase and an ornate mirror. White oak flooring spans the home.
Minimalist wooden kitchen cabinets from Danish company Reform bring warmth to the space. The arabescato cremo marble counter was on clearance—there was just one large piece left.
Minimalist wooden kitchen cabinets from Danish company Reform bring warmth to the space. The arabescato cremo marble counter was on clearance—there was just one large piece left.
custom lavatory stand, guest bath
custom lavatory stand, guest bath

420 more saves